SmartNICs Summit Has Successful Debut

 2 days ago

Event Is Well-Received by Attendees and Exhibitors. SmartNICs Summit debuted at the San Jose Doubletree Hotel on April 26-28, 2022. It focused on intelligent network adapters that can offload processors and eliminate system bottlenecks. There were almost 250 registrants for the first event to deal exclusively with this promising new approach...

hackernoon.com

Neo Announces the Winners of Polaris Launchpad Hackathon

More than 600 developers compete for $500k in prizes and business incubation and the potential to tap into $200m in Neo’s EcoBoost grant resources. 11 winning projects received post-hackathon incubation support and are now building on Neo N3. The event incubated up-and-coming DeFi, crowdfunding, NFT-centric, and other innovative projects such as Humswap, ToTheMoon, Rentfuse, Lyrebird Finance, and many more.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Capital One Debuts B2B Software Business

Capital One Financial Corp. has launched Capital One Software, an enterprise B2B software business that will offer cloud and data management solutions for B2B companies that work in the cloud, according to a Wednesday (June 1) press release. The new initiative’s first product is Capital One Slingshot, a data management...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Arista Introduces Next Generation 7130 Series Systems for Converged Ultra Low Latency Networking

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022-- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced the next generation of converged ultra low latency, highly programmable 7130 Series systems designed for demanding in-network applications. The new systems improve customer agility while consolidating multiple devices that reduce complexity, power and costs. This press release features multimedia....
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Datadog finds serverless computing is going mainstream

The company found in a 2020 report that while some customers were using Lambda, Amazon’s function as a service (FaaS), the other clouds lagged behind. This year’s report showed that Datadog users were using serverless tech across all three clouds, with Amazon leading the way with over 70% and Microsoft and Google each over 50%, showing that it has caught on in a big way across all of the major cloud platforms.
SOFTWARE
freightwaves.com

Lineage Logistics and Bay Grove acquire visibility platform Turvo

Cold storage real estate investment trust Lineage Logistics, which is backed by private equity firm Bay Grove, announced Wednesday the acquisition of supply chain software provider Turvo. The deal will allow Turvo to accelerate its tech offering and to expand into new markets. The transaction is an extension of a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
freightwaves.com

National Railway Equipment CEO: ‘Future is bright’ for new tech adoption

As more companies seek to deploy greener locomotives and rail equipment to support their sustainability programs, National Railway Equipment’s new CEO, Merritt Becker, expects to help customers embrace technology and transition seamlessly toward that goal. FreightWaves recently chatted with Becker, whose first day as CEO of NRE was Wednesday....
MOUNT VERNON, IL
The Associated Press

SurePoint Technologies Announces Acquisition of Coyote Analytics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022-- SurePoint Technologies, the leading cloud provider of financial and practice management solutions for law firms, announced today its acquisition of Coyote Analytics. The transaction marks significant expansion across the legal market, giving legal professionals the widest array of choice for CRM, financial, and practice management software. Both award-winning systems, the SurePoint Legal Management System (LMS) and Coyote Analytics, present complementary best-of-breed functionality. Over time, users of both platforms will begin to see the best of each system rolled into the other. SurePoint plans to build a cloud-based version of Coyote Analytics later this year.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Exclusive: Elon Musk wants to cut 10% of Tesla jobs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric carmaker, he said in an email to executives seen by Reuters. The message, sent on Thursday and titled "pause all...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

New Sales Leadership Joins HealthEdge to Accelerate Growth and Support the Expansion of Digital Health Platform

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022-- HealthEdge announced two strategic additions to its sales leadership: Matt Francis, Senior Vice President, HealthRules Payor Sales, and Jeff Jacobs, Senior Vice President, Source Sales. They will be responsible for driving new customer growth and adoption of the HealthEdge Digital Platform, a suite of cloud-based SaaS applications for core administration ( HealthRules Payor ), payment integrity ( Source ), care management ( GuidingCare ), and digital health management ( Wellframe ). The expansion of the sales team will enable the company to meet the increasing demands of regional and national health plan customers.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Blockstore Group Wins an International Award for Their Automated Grocery Retailing Solution

Blockstore Group – innovative start-up from Finland - has won the ′ Best use of RFID/IoT to Enhance a product or service’ Award in RFID Journal Awards in Las Vegas, United States. The RFID Journal Awards recognize companies that have distinguished themselves by their successful use of radio frequency identification (RFID) or Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, or the introduction of a valuable new RFID/IoT product or service. Blockstore won the award for providing unmanned & automated grocery retailing solution for grocery retailers.
RETAIL
ZDNet

Google Cloud plans to bring more AI capabilities into the data center

Google Cloud on Thursday announced plans to update its Google Distributed Cloud Hosted portfolio, bringing a selection of AI, ML and database capabilities directly to customer data centers. The announcement comes just about eight months after the cloud computing giant first introduced the Google Distributed Cloud Edge, and Google Distributed...
SOFTWARE
HIT Consultant

Lightbeam Health Acquires Jvion AI and SDOH Solutions – M&A

– Lightbeam Health Solutions, Inc., a provider of population health management solutions and services has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the operating assets related to Jvion, Inc., including Jvion’s market-leading AI-enabled prescriptive analytics and social determinants of health (SDoH) solutions. -The strategic partnership combines Lightbeam’s health...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Digital Shift And The Consolidation In Data Center And Digital Infrastructure Assets

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Data center and cellular tower REITs form the backbone of the digital and wireless technologies that we use every day. And they are foundational to the proliferation of the next generation of technologies, like 5G networks, which require new and improved infrastructure. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the economy’s digital shift, as remote working increased the demand for network and data services, turning telecommunication services into one of the most essential industries. These factors are among the main drivers of the recent increase in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activity within the sector.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap

Software development applications platform JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) stock has been pummeled falling over (-70%) off its post-IPO highs in the technology bear market.
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Taiwan's Far EasTone, Ericsson Partner in E-waste Disposal and Management

Taiwan’s leading operator Far EasTone (FET) has partnered with Ericsson in e-waste disposal and management by signing up for the Ericsson Product Take-Back Program, which was established in 2005 to minimize the potential environmental impact associated with the disposal of decommissioned electrical equipment. The program is available in 180 countries.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Foundation Alloy Raises $10.5 Million to Further its Mission to Leverage Materials Technology to Produce Higher Performance Metal Parts with Less Energy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022-- Foundation Alloy, a vertically integrated metal part production platform, today announced a $10 million investment co-led by The Engine, the venture firm spun out of MIT that invests in early-stage Tough Tech companies, and Material Impact. Safar Partners also participated in the round. The funding will fuel Foundation Alloy’s plans to commercialize its integrated approach to part production, enabling flexible production of high performance parts while reducing manufacturing time, waste and energy. Specifically, the capital will go toward a pilot facility to validate and demonstrate the company’s technology and value to customers. Foundation Alloy’s high-performance material design IP, combined with advanced manufacturing and a software enabled, vertically integrated approach will not only overcome current design and performance ceilings, but also add flexibility, capacity, efficiency and reliability into the supply chain.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

ZeroKey Unveils Hyper-Accurate 3D Location Technology, Quantum RTLS™, at Hannover Messe 2022

HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022-- ZeroKey today unveiled their second-generation technology, Quantum RTLS™, the world’s most accurate large-scale 3D real-time location system (RTLS). The technology enables unprecedented operational visibility of manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and human-centric workflows to drive real-time optimization and integration of processes across entire organizations. Quantum RTLS ™ provides hyper-accurate digitization of the location of assets for closed-loop control of highly dynamic workflows, real-time monitoring of human-centric processes, process analytics, and high-fidelity digital twinning.
TECHNOLOGY

