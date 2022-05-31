ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Central Florida veteran finally gets proper burial after missing document halts process

By Jeff Deal, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RX7tt_0fwDymCp00

Central Florida veteran finally gets proper burial after missing document halts process Central Florida veteran finally gets proper burial after missing document halts process (WFTV)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On May 1, Earl Robbins passed away at the age of 83.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The associate pastor, father and Army veteran made his daughter Dr. Tammy Findlay-Bell proud.

“He fought for his country, but he fought for his community as well,” she said.

Findlay-Bell was born in El Paso, Texas while her father was stationed at Fort Bliss. The Korean War veteran returned home in the middle of the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

“To the men of power, he was still just a black guy,” his daughter said. “He never got that respect and the dignity of being a soldier returning home.”

When Findlay-Bell started caring for him two years ago. He had Alzheimer’s, and she had a difficult time finding all his military records, including his DD-214.

Even though she applied for a copy last year, it still hadn’t come through on the day he died.

Findlay-Bell tried to get Rev. Robbins approved for burial at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery and kept getting denied.

She said at one point she was told by the VA that her father didn’t even serve.

Late last week, she went through his belongings again and finally found his DD-214, the thing needed to get his burial at the national cemetery approved.

Findlay-Bell said she wonders why there isn’t a better way for the country to keep track of its veterans.

“It felt like, once again, (he was) not given his dignity and his just due,” she said. “And I wasn’t going to stop until we got that for him.”

The VA confirmed that Robbins is set for burial at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery Wednesday morning.

A VA spokesperson said it will review its conversations with Robbins’ family to make sure the agents acted appropriately, and hopes the family understands the VA is required by law to verify eligibility.

VIDEO: Veterans continue tradition of planting flags to honor fallen soldiers ahead of Memorial Day Every year around Memorial Day, a group of local veterans creates a tribute to fallen servicemen and women. (Joe Kepner, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
fox35orlando.com

Party in The Villages welcomes home all-female honor flight

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Hundreds gathered outside American Legion Post 347 in The Villages to welcome home the all-female Veterans Honor Flight after its trip to Washington, D.C. The flight took 109 female veterans to Washington to tour the monuments, memorials, and Arlington Cemetery. They spent about two days in the nation's Capitol and are now arriving home to a party with entertainment and big crowds.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Brevard County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Government
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: June 1, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Space Command base change process was flawed, report says

DENVER — (AP) — The U.S. Air Force abruptly changed its procedures to select a permanent headquarters for the U.S. Space Command during the election year of 2020, which led to it choosing heavily Republican Alabama over Democrat-dominated Colorado after a White House meeting, according to a report from the General Accounting Office that was made public Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Central Florida#Korean War#Pastor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Funeral held for unidentified boy found in suitcase in Indiana

SALEM, Indiana — A funeral has been held for the unidentified boy who was found in a suitcase in Indiana in April. The Associated Press says the unidentified boy was found in a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana by a mushroom hunter in April and was laid to rest Wednesday at a cemetery in Salem. WLWT says about a month after the boy was found, he still has not been identified.
SALEM, IN
theapopkavoice.com

FWC: Orange County ranks 1st in Florida for the most reported coyote attacks

During the pandemic, coyote incidents in Florida have seen an unprecedented high. In 2020 and 2021, over 300 coyote-related incidents of a serious nature were reported to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. 'Serious nature' was defined as coyote-related reports involving an: injured animal, injured human, threatened animal, threatened human, killed animal, or missing pet (where a coyote is suspected to have taken the pet in question). In the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019, incidents of this nature tallied in at only 91.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

COVID: CDC recommends indoor masking in two major Florida metro areas

A federal health agency is recommending indoor masking in the three South Florida counties, along with six other counties in the state, a week after officials understated the COVID-19 health risk statewide. Coronavirus infections have once again become so widespread, and hospitalizations so high, that the U.S. Centers for Disease...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Betty Reed

Reed became known as a fierce advocate for education, children and mothers during her life. Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at half-staff Wednesday to honor longtime Tampa legislator and community advocate Betty Reed, who died May 20 at 81 years old. In a memorandum sent to Tampa Mayor Jane...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Florida man killed in Memorial Day bonfire explosion, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man died during a Memorial Day party after an “apparent accidental explosion,” according to deputies. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said that first responders were called to a home on 3rd Court near DeLand before 4 a.m. Monday for the incident. Witnesses told the deputies that Michael D. Riedinger, 51, […]
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy