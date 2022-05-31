Realtimecampaign.com Explains How Companies Benefit from the Best Av Installations San Francisco Has to Offer

The 2022 Solano County Fair, sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, lands at the Solano County fairgrounds in just two weeks. Open June 16 through 19, this year’s fair will provide all of the traditional Fair favorites and more, including the Ferris Wheel, hypnotist team Hypno-Palooza and all the food fairgoers look forward to throughout the year, like deep-fried PB&Js and funnel cakes.

SOLANO COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO