ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Glen, NY

Watkins Glen has successful Memorial Day weekend

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TcPTP_0fwDyEOF00

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Tourists from across the area came to Watkins Glen to enjoy Memorial Day weekend.

Craig Bond, Parks and Events Center Manager for Clute Park, said that the park completely sold out for the weekend and that a lot of the guests that he talked to said that it was their first time in the area. Some of the park’s offerings include a Kayak Launch, a Splash Pad, and walking trails.

Clute Park’s beach is scheduled to open on the third week of June. On the 3rd of July, the park will have a fireworks show sponsored by the Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce. The park will also offer a summer concert series on Sundays.

Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce calling on photographers for tourist project

James Knapp, general manager at Watkins Glen Pudgies pizza, said that the Pizzeria was busier than last year.

James Welch, a tourist from Pennsylvania talked about what brought him to the area, “one of my friends had been here and said that it was a beautiful area…We were just looking for a place to take a long weekend and it seemed like a good spot.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Lowman Crossover bridge countdown to completion

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Lowman Crossover bridge in the town of Ashland is nearing completion as it is on schedule to open sometime this month. Updates from Chemung County Legislator Rodney Strange say that the 28-day cure for the concrete is nearing completion. The pour was a success and now the countdown for the […]
ASHLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Wisner Market returns for its 25th year

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The Wisner Market officially opened today and will go until September 29th. This rain or shine event will take place every Thursday from 10 to 2. According to Elmira Downtown Development, Wisner Market has become a great place to meet friends, enjoy lunch in the park, and share in the wonderful community […]
ELMIRA, NY
WIBX 950

Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields

Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season. From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watkins Glen, NY
Sports
Watkins Glen, NY
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Watkins Glen, NY
Watkins Glen, NY
Government
FL Radio Group

30th Annual Grassroots Festival Schedule Released (Photos)

It was 1990, AIDS was the crisis. The idea was to hold a concert at Ithaca’s State Theatre to raise money for the group AIDS Work of Tompkins County. Three popular Ithaca area bands were on the bill- Donna the Buffalo, The Horse Flies, and Neon Baptist. The show sold out and raised $10,000 for AIDS Work. Then the idea for a festival was born.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Keeping Cool in the Summer Months at The Splash Pad in Corning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As temperatures rise, parents have found the splash pad to be the go-to option since it’s opened up to remain cool in the sun. “It’s great. Since COVID-19 families are low on funds. It’s nice and doesn’t cost anything to bring the kids here. They can interact with other children. It’s […]
CORNING, NY
The Ithaca Voice

2022 Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival lineup announced

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music has announced its 2022 daily lineup for July 21 through 24. This year will mark the festival’s 30-year anniversary, and more than 80 bands will be playing throughout the weekend of celebrations. “Thank you so much for your patience and...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Long Weekend#Kayaks#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Local organizations prepare to feed children throughout Summer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – During the academic year, some parents heavily rely on the schools for their children to receive multiple meals and snacks. However, as the summer season arrives, a cloud comes over communities trying to ensure their children have the nutrition they need. The Elmira economic opportunity program takes pride in providing those […]
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

Limbwalker Tree Service: Keith Vanderhye and Cody Sykes

ITHACA, NY -- Growing up along the lovely Potomac River, as a kid Keith Vanderhye could usually be found perched in the gracious old hemlocks near his home. With lots of freedom to roam the forest and discover the soft forest floor under the stately aged trees, Keith explored the vibrant animal and plant life that thrived in their shade.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly resident wins international writing award

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Waverly resident honored with a local writing award earlier this spring has now been recognized by an international organization. Maggie Barnes was awarded by the International Regional Magazine Association (IRMA) based out of Canada. She received a Silver award at the Association’s annual conference on May 16. Barnes was honored […]
WAVERLY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

City of Elmira Compost Facility now open

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira’s Compost Facility is now open at the Department of Public Works. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Materials allowed at the Compost Facility include grass, leaves, shrubs, twigs, plant material, branches, and other yard waste. […]
ELMIRA, NY
chronicle-express.com

Sunny Point season opens with celebration June 5

KEUKA LAKE -- Summer is officially upon us and the Arts Center of Yates County is looking forward to officially opening its seasonal lakeside studios, Sunny Point. The official opening of Sunny Point is Sunday, June 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. In addition to tours of the facility, located at 868 East Lake Road, Dundee, there will be live music provided by Janelle Richardson in conjunction with FLX Music 247, beer tastings by Keg and Barrel, wine tastings by Weis Vineyards, and a pig roast organized by Tim McCracken. Pig roast tickets are $25 per person for pork, baked beans, coleslaw and a roll and are available at the Arts Center. Call 315-536-8226 to reserve your ticket – only a limited number are available.
YATES COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Young People’s Concert & Hot Glass Show on June 5

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- Happening this Sunday, June 5th at the Corning Museum of Glass is the “Young People’s Concert & Hot Glass Show”. The concert was designed with families and children in mind. The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes will perform the show at 3:30 PM at the Corning Museum of Glass Auditorium. Kid-friendly […]
CORNING, NY
FL Radio Group

Gas Prices Dip in NYS as Tax Suspension Takes Effect

The national average price for a gallon of gas has increased $0.09 in two days; however, with New York’s gas tax suspension, the price has gone down in the state. According to AAA ,the average price of gas in the Rochester area is $4.76, down $0.14 from Wednesday. In the Syracuse area, the price dropped $0.14 to $4.72, and in Ithaca, the average price is $4.77 per gallon, down $0.11.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

A local business shares how they help to protect the planet

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) World Environment Day is Sunday and a day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect the planet, according to Worldenvironmentday.global. Owner Glenn Miller of Chamberlain Acres Garden Center & Florist said they are doing their part to help make a difference. “We would yeah, definitely participate,” said Miller. “Well, we participate […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy