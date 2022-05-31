Watkins Glen has successful Memorial Day weekend

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Tourists from across the area came to Watkins Glen to enjoy Memorial Day weekend.

Craig Bond, Parks and Events Center Manager for Clute Park, said that the park completely sold out for the weekend and that a lot of the guests that he talked to said that it was their first time in the area. Some of the park’s offerings include a Kayak Launch, a Splash Pad, and walking trails.

Clute Park’s beach is scheduled to open on the third week of June. On the 3rd of July, the park will have a fireworks show sponsored by the Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce. The park will also offer a summer concert series on Sundays.

James Knapp, general manager at Watkins Glen Pudgies pizza, said that the Pizzeria was busier than last year.

James Welch, a tourist from Pennsylvania talked about what brought him to the area, “one of my friends had been here and said that it was a beautiful area…We were just looking for a place to take a long weekend and it seemed like a good spot.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.