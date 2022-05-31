ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cayuga faculty, staff honored with SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence

Cover picture for the articleFULTON — Four Cayuga Community College faculty and staff members, each of whom has worked at least a decade at Cayuga, received the 2022 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence this spring for their outstanding contributions to the college and its students. The annual Chancellor’s Awards honor faculty...

Gabrielle Golfo celebrates opportunity through role as SUNY EOP Ambassador

OSWEGO — If anybody has to wonder why SUNY Oswego May graduate Gabrielle Golfo was among a small group selected to become SUNY Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) Ambassadors, Joey Tse — director of the college’s EOP operation — thinks back to summer 2018, as a bus of EOP students prepared to return to New York City.
OSWEGO, NY
SUNY Oswego technology education students place in communications challenge

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego junior technology education major Margaret Romano and her team placed second overall in the National Communications Challenge for their video submission that showed range in technology education for a large national conference in March in Orlando. The ITEEA (International Technology and Engineering Educators Association)/TEECA (Technology...
OSWEGO, NY
The Lyons Central School District Board of Education has appointed Christine Taylor as the next Lyons Elementary School Principal

Mrs. Taylor will join the Lyons Central School District with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2022. She will be transitioning to her new role from her current position as building principal for North Street Elementary School in the Geneva City School District. Mrs. Taylor comes to us with 26 years of experience in education, including roles as a building principal, instructional coach, and classroom teacher.
LYONS, NY
Improvements on horizon for Fulton American Legion post

FULTON — Improvements and updates are underway at the Fulton American Legion Post 587, as efforts are made to enhance the post building and implement more modern initiatives. Thank a Service Member has partnered with Oswego County Federal Credit Union, Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton Block Builders and Menter Ambulance...
FULTON, NY
Oswego Family Physicians Earn National Recognition For Advancing Quality In Healthcare

OSWEGO – Oswego Family Physicians, an affiliate of Oswego Health, was recently recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home Program. The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home standards emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordinated care that supports access, communication, and patient involvement. It...
OSWEGO, NY
Barlow announces military appreciation luncheon and fishing event

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced the continuation of a partnership with the Oswego-based veterans charity Thank a Service Member, Inc. (TASM) to offer a military appreciation luncheon and fishing trip for active members of the military and veterans living in the city of Oswego. Through a...
OSWEGO, NY
Weedsport Fireman’s Field Days Return

A Summer tradition is returning to Cayuga County. Thursday sees the return of the Weedsport Fireman’s Field Days. The three day event will see rides, music, food and games at the festival grounds at Route 31. The Field Days run through Saturday. June 2nd- 6pm DJ Piper. June 3rd-...
WEEDSPORT, NY
Central Square School District taking safety seriously

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The superintendent for Central Square School District says they just completed the bulk of a safety and security capital project that was voted on and approved back in 2019. The nearly $12 million project includes bullet proof glass, special locks on the doors designed so teachers...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame to induct three new members

FULTON — Three local legends that have made their mark on the area bowling scene will be inducted this fall into the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees are Jay Sims, Thomas “Homer” Himes, and Sam Froio. They will be recognized at...
FULTON, NY
William E. Warner – May 28, 2022

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our father William E. (Bill) Warner, 86, of Oswego, NY who, on May 28th, succumbed to a long battle with heart disease. Bill was born in Lake Forest, Illinois on March 25th, 1936, to Margaret (Nee) Matheson and George F. Warner, and remained in the Chicago area until moving to Alex Bay for his teen years. It was in Alex Bay that Bill forged many close friendships that he valued throughout his lifetime. Any mention of “The A-Bay crowd” never failed to bring a warm smile and hilarious story.
OSWEGO, NY
OHS grad Molly Fitzgibbons named NCAA DIII All-American

GENEVA, Ohio — Oswego High School graduate and Williams College runner Molly Fitzgibbons was named an NCAA Division III All-American after placing third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday. Fitzgibbons recorded a personal-best time of 10:30.57, finishing just 0.3 seconds...
OSWEGO, NY
William E. (Bill) Warner

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our father William E. (Bill) Warner, 86, of Oswego, NY, who, on May 28, succumbed to a long battle with heart disease. Bill was born in Lake Forest, Illinois, on March 25, 1936, to Margaret (Nee) Matheson and George F. Warner, and remained in the Chicago area until moving to Alex Bay for his teen years. It was in Alex Bay that Bill forged many close friendships that he valued throughout his lifetime. Any mention of “The A-Bay crowd” never failed to bring a warm smile and hilarious story.
OSWEGO, NY
30th Annual Grassroots Festival Schedule Released (Photos)

It was 1990, AIDS was the crisis. The idea was to hold a concert at Ithaca’s State Theatre to raise money for the group AIDS Work of Tompkins County. Three popular Ithaca area bands were on the bill- Donna the Buffalo, The Horse Flies, and Neon Baptist. The show sold out and raised $10,000 for AIDS Work. Then the idea for a festival was born.
ITHACA, NY
U.S. Army fort could bear the name of Mary Walker

OSWEGO — A U.S. Army fort in Virginia could be named after legendary Civil War surgeon, feminist icon, and town of Oswego native Dr. Mary Edwards Walker. The news comes after the Congressional Naming Commission released a list of nine bases that would be changing their names to those of women, African-American, Native American and Latino service members last week. The commission’s efforts are part of a larger legislative push to remove the names of landmarks and military spaces with Confederate names.
OSWEGO, NY
Anthony J. Corsoniti

Anthony J. Corsoniti, 88, of Fulton passed away peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Mr. Corsoniti was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Joseph J. and Fanny (Manno) Corsoniti. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Tony was a United States Veteran having served in the Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton. Tony owned and operated Muskies, Fulton, and he retired from the Fulton Consolidated School System where he worked for years as a Head Custodian beloved by many of the students and staff. Mr. Corsoniti also served as a Fulton 4th Ward Alderman. He was a life member of the Fulton V.F.W. Post #569, and he was inducted into the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame. Tony enjoyed softball and golf and was an avid sports fan—being one of the Dallas Cowboys #1 Fan. Mr. Corsoniti was pre-deceased by his wife Shirley Corsoniti in 2009. He is survived by his children: Lorraine Pafumi of Oswego, NY; Brenda (Michael) Holloway of Fulton, NY; and Tom (Jodi) Corsoniti of Hannibal, NY; 2 stepchildren: Sharon Wheeler of Fulton, NY; and Karen (Ken) Morey of NC; his brother Joseph A. Corsoniti of Fulton, his grandson Ryan Corsoniti of Hannibal and several loving cousins. Calling Hours will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton followed by Burial with a Graveside Service to be conducted at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating.
FULTON, NY
Fulton Elks Lodge hosting Ride to End Hunger

FULTON — The Fulton Elks Lodge #830 and Hades Hounds Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club are hosting the Ride to End Hunger on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit local food banks. The ride will start at the Fulton Elks Lodge located at 57 Pierce...
FULTON, NY
Parents seek answers after Northeast principal goes on leave

ITHACA, NY -- “Our leadership is missing, and our school has an unfathomable and inexplicable hole in its wake.”. Those were the words of Northeast Elementary librarian Megan Hulburt at the May 24 Ithaca City School District Board of Education meeting. Droves of Northeast parents and teachers spoke at...

