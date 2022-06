The Davis Library in Plano reopened May 15 after being closed since last December due to a $5.3 million renovation project. The reopening of the library, which is located at 7501 Independence Parkway, was marked with a celebration attended by library staff and city officials, including Mayor John Muns. The project doubled the size of the children’s area and added a new dedicated Children’s Program Room at the library, according to a city release. New study rooms, meeting rooms, collaborative spaces and outdoor landscaping improvements were also added as part of the renovations.

PLANO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO