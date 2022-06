Ashley Gustafson is charting a new flight path at Chowan University as the new Director of Annual Giving and Brave Hawks Club. This new position reports to both the Department of Athletics and the Office of Advancement. This leadership role will manage the day-to-day operations connected to the annual giving program in Advancement and the Brave Hawks Club details with membership within the club for athletics. The annual giving program solicits gifts of $10,000 and less for programs throughout the University. She will also lead the University’s Day of Giving which takes place annually in spring.

MURFREESBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO