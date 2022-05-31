Nick Saban doubles down on Texas A&M NIL comments

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The SEC had their annual meeting today in Destin, FL with all 14 coaches taking part. It was to no surprise that Alabama head coach Nick Saban was bombarded with questions regarding his recent comments on Texas A&M and their use of NIL.

Saban was asked what evidence he had that A&M was “buying their class.” Saban kept his response short and powerful saying, “I didn’t say anybody did anything wrong. I’ve said everything I’m going to say about this.”

Essentially, Saban is trying to double down on the fact that he never accused anyone of cheating or breaking any rules. However, his statements get lost in translation as people don’t always understand the full context and can run with it.

Rather than trying to share his thoughts, he will let people learn the hard way.

