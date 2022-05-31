ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Nick Saban doubles down on Texas A&M NIL comments

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b43EO_0fwDxn3L00
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The SEC had their annual meeting today in Destin, FL with all 14 coaches taking part. It was to no surprise that Alabama head coach Nick Saban was bombarded with questions regarding his recent comments on Texas A&M and their use of NIL.

Saban was asked what evidence he had that A&M was “buying their class.” Saban kept his response short and powerful saying, “I didn’t say anybody did anything wrong. I’ve said everything I’m going to say about this.”

Essentially, Saban is trying to double down on the fact that he never accused anyone of cheating or breaking any rules. However, his statements get lost in translation as people don’t always understand the full context and can run with it.

Rather than trying to share his thoughts, he will let people learn the hard way.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Destin, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Texas State
Destin, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
FanSided

Where Texas football landed in updated 2022 bowl projections

A couple of days into summer workouts for second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program, we’re starting to see how the roster will come together ahead of next season. Texas is probably close to being done with adding players on the NCAA Transfer Portal at this point of the offseason. And the summer enrollees arrived on campus this week to start off the summer semester and workout schedule for this phase of the offseason.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Announces A $50 Million Dollar Gift From The Founder of Buc-ee’s

Texas A&M announces a $50 million dollar gift from the founder of Buc-ee’s convenience stores. The gift from Arch Aplin III, a 1980 A&M graduate, is going towards a new building hosting new university programs in hospitality, retail studies, and food product development that includes viticulture, fermentation processes, coffee, and food science.
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Buc-ee’s creator donates $50 Million for Texas A&M program

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University has announced that former student Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, one of the university’s most successful entrepreneurs, is contributing $50 million toward establishing an academic center to serve as an immersive learning laboratory for students. “When Beaver Aplin does something, it’s never halfway!” said Texas A&M University System Chancellor […]
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Down#Texas A M#Nil#American Football#College Football#Texas A M Nil#Sec#Twitter Sammurphy02
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Austin, TX

When it comes to good food, Austin knows what it's doing. You can literally find anything you want here, and that also includes great burgers. No matter how you like your burger, there is definitely a place around that serves it just the way you like it. However, if you want to try new places, here are 3 great burger spots in Austin that you'll definitely like. The food is delicious and the service is even better.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox44news.com

Former Temple HS Volleyball Coach accused of providing alcohol to minors

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The former head volleyball coach at Temple High School faces charges of purchasing and/or providing alcohol to a minor. Alyssa Monae Cataldo is in the Bell County Jail. Her bond is set at $9,000. According to the police department, officers arrested Cataldo on Tuesday,...
do512.com

The BEST Places to Eat Tex-Mex in Austin

When it comes to eating here in Austin, Texas... You’ll quickly find that if you’re not chomping on quality BBQ, you’re probably indulging with a classic Tex-Mex dish. Austin’s taco-based culinary culture is booming with a plethora of Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, and we’re here to help you find the must-try options out there.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy