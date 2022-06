A Republican congressman is receiving backlash over his baseless, dangerous claim about the Uvalde school shooter. As pointed out by Mashable, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar took to Twitter on Tuesday night to propagate a far-right theory about Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Texas. Gosar described the suspect as a “transexual leftist illegal alien named Salvatore Ramos”; however, Texas officials have since confirmed Ramos was not an undocumented immigrant, but rather a North Dakota native who moved to the Lone Star State with his family. There’s also no evidence that the gunman was transgender, as some on the far-right have claimed.

UVALDE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO