Back in 2020 at the height of the state-mandated shutdowns during the pandemic, lots of restaurants delivered their food to people who were working through it, just like them. We were fortunate enough to have several local restaurants drop off food to the radio station, which we greatly appreciated. We'd offer to pay, but they all declined. One of those places was in the same town that we broadcast from, called Al's Airport Tavern.

