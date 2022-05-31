ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

SUNY Oswego technology education students place in communications challenge

oswegocountynewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — SUNY Oswego junior technology education major Margaret Romano and her team placed second overall in the National Communications Challenge for their video submission that showed range in technology education for a large national conference in March in Orlando. The ITEEA (International Technology and Engineering Educators Association)/TEECA...

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Gabrielle Golfo celebrates opportunity through role as SUNY EOP Ambassador

OSWEGO — If anybody has to wonder why SUNY Oswego May graduate Gabrielle Golfo was among a small group selected to become SUNY Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) Ambassadors, Joey Tse — director of the college’s EOP operation — thinks back to summer 2018, as a bus of EOP students prepared to return to New York City.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Improvements on horizon for Fulton American Legion post

FULTON — Improvements and updates are underway at the Fulton American Legion Post 587, as efforts are made to enhance the post building and implement more modern initiatives. Thank a Service Member has partnered with Oswego County Federal Credit Union, Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton Block Builders and Menter Ambulance...
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Barlow announces military appreciation luncheon and fishing event

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced the continuation of a partnership with the Oswego-based veterans charity Thank a Service Member, Inc. (TASM) to offer a military appreciation luncheon and fishing trip for active members of the military and veterans living in the city of Oswego. Through a...
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Education
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton Elks Lodge hosting Ride to End Hunger

FULTON — The Fulton Elks Lodge #830 and Hades Hounds Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club are hosting the Ride to End Hunger on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit local food banks. The ride will start at the Fulton Elks Lodge located at 57 Pierce...
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

William E. (Bill) Warner

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our father William E. (Bill) Warner, 86, of Oswego, NY, who, on May 28, succumbed to a long battle with heart disease. Bill was born in Lake Forest, Illinois, on March 25, 1936, to Margaret (Nee) Matheson and George F. Warner, and remained in the Chicago area until moving to Alex Bay for his teen years. It was in Alex Bay that Bill forged many close friendships that he valued throughout his lifetime. Any mention of “The A-Bay crowd” never failed to bring a warm smile and hilarious story.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

U.S. Army fort could bear the name of Mary Walker

OSWEGO — A U.S. Army fort in Virginia could be named after legendary Civil War surgeon, feminist icon, and town of Oswego native Dr. Mary Edwards Walker. The news comes after the Congressional Naming Commission released a list of nine bases that would be changing their names to those of women, African-American, Native American and Latino service members last week. The commission’s efforts are part of a larger legislative push to remove the names of landmarks and military spaces with Confederate names.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame to induct three new members

FULTON — Three local legends that have made their mark on the area bowling scene will be inducted this fall into the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees are Jay Sims, Thomas “Homer” Himes, and Sam Froio. They will be recognized at...
FULTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Oswego#Technology Education#Engineering Education
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Hole-in-one recorded at Oswego Country Club

OSWEGO — Larry Morgia recorded a hole-in-one on May 29 at Oswego Country Club. Morgia aced the 18th hole playing at 153 yards. He used a 4 hybrid. The hole-in-one was witnessed by Christian Morgia, Dave Decaire, and Ken Cherchio.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Anthony J. Corsoniti

Anthony J. Corsoniti, 88, of Fulton passed away peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Mr. Corsoniti was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Joseph J. and Fanny (Manno) Corsoniti. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Tony was a United States Veteran having served in the Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton. Tony owned and operated Muskies, Fulton, and he retired from the Fulton Consolidated School System where he worked for years as a Head Custodian beloved by many of the students and staff. Mr. Corsoniti also served as a Fulton 4th Ward Alderman. He was a life member of the Fulton V.F.W. Post #569, and he was inducted into the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame. Tony enjoyed softball and golf and was an avid sports fan—being one of the Dallas Cowboys #1 Fan. Mr. Corsoniti was pre-deceased by his wife Shirley Corsoniti in 2009. He is survived by his children: Lorraine Pafumi of Oswego, NY; Brenda (Michael) Holloway of Fulton, NY; and Tom (Jodi) Corsoniti of Hannibal, NY; 2 stepchildren: Sharon Wheeler of Fulton, NY; and Karen (Ken) Morey of NC; his brother Joseph A. Corsoniti of Fulton, his grandson Ryan Corsoniti of Hannibal and several loving cousins. Calling Hours will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton followed by Burial with a Graveside Service to be conducted at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Carlton J. Rusaw

Carlton J. Rusaw, 87, of Fulton, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at St. Luke Residential Health Services in Oswego. He was born October 18, 1934, in Fulton to Francis and Georgia Ruth Rusaw and was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1953. Carl married Sandra “Sandy” Rose in 1954 and began their family in the Town of Volney. They owned Mayrobin Kennels where they raised and showed purebred collies. He was employed at Armstrong World Industries for 13 years and retired from Alcan, where he was their Cost Accountant for over 20 years. Carl was a past member of the Oswego County Legislature serving District 11 and was elected to the Volney Town Board several times. He was a former member of the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation and a communicant of Holy Trinity Church in Fulton. One of Carl’s favorite pastimes was driving down the road pulling his camper on his way to the Adirondacks. He enjoyed a good campfire, a cold Pepsi in his hand and listening to the New York Yankees game on the radio. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fundraiser for Palermo Fire Department to be held this summer

PALERMO — The Driveway Inn will host its annual fundraiser Aug. 20, this year benefiting the Palermo Volunteer Fire Department. The fundraiser, called Palermo Firemen’s Community Day, is an all-day event starting at noon. This year’s event will be the fourth fundraiser held by the restaurant. The annual...
OSWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton 12-year-old organizing spaghetti dinner for Ukraine

Joan Overton, a 12-year-old girl from Fulton, is organizing a spaghetti dinner event to raise funds for the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Polish Home in Fulton at noon. Joan has been an active member of the local community for...
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Donald R. Ingison Jr.

Donald R. Ingison Jr., 74, born on Jan. 19, 1948, of Pulaski, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022, with his family by his side. Don was the son of the late Doris J. (Walter) Ingison and Donald Ingison Sr. Don retired from the Palermo Highway Department. Donald met his...
PULASKI, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy