Aiken, SC

Thursday evenings to feature Market in the Alley series

By SUBMITTED ARTICLE mystory@aikenstandard.com
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department, in partnership with the Aiken Downtown Development Association, Thursday evenings in June from 6-8 p.m. for the annual Market in The Alley...

www.postandcourier.com

The Post and Courier

Columbia planning new weekly food truck events on Fridays across downtown

Scents like smoked barbecue and cheese pizza will linger around downtown on Fridays this summer, as the City of Columbia announced plans to host weekly a food truck event. The weekly events will feature Paella South, a favorite of Soda City market regulars, as well as spots like Lil' House of Pizza and Z"Z BBQ. They will take place simultaneously at various spots around downtown, including near the 1400 block of Main Street and near the REI outdoor store in the city's BullStreet District.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Woofstock festival returns to Aiken on Saturday

With clear skies in the forecast and summer just around the corner, it's time to get the family together and enjoy Woofstock. The annual FOTAS Woofstock Festival and Doggie Derby Days event will be Saturday, June 4, at Citizens Park. The event was rescheduled from May 16 after stormy weather and steady rain forced FOTAS to postpone festival.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - June 27th 2022

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager's lien of the goods hereinafter described and stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below. Life Storage, 1471 Center Street Ext, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 884-8001 D149 - Jenny Keenan - Hsld gds/ Furn, Of Furn/Mach/Equip, Lndscpng/Cnstrctn equip. E006 - Matt Balassone - Hsld gds/ Furn, Off Furn/ Mach/ Equip. J004 - Lester Coleman Clothing. Life Storage, 422 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. (843) 875-1127 F11A - Gina Hults - Hsld gds/Furn, xmas. H6 - Laquine Trappier - Hsld gds/Furn. D23B - Amber Cordeiro - Hsld gds/Furn. D13 - Theresa Lightner - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1540 Meeting Street Road, Charleston, SC 29405. (843) 805-7773 2098 - Phylis Cummings - TV/Stereo Equip, Bags, Bins. 2123 - Rochelle Bennett - Clothes. 3075 - Lakenya Grant - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1514 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 388-3326 2139 - Sean Craig - Hsld gds/Furn. 2173 - Annette Lee - Hsld gds/Furn, Boxes. F17 - Christopher Saunders - Off Furn/Mach/Equip. Life Storage, 1426 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 936-6407 1063 - Lynette Scott - Hsld gds/Furn. 3177 - Sarah Coulter - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 2130 North Main St, Summerville, SC 29486. (843) 800-8357 E5106 - Randy Seton - Hsld gds/Furn. E5072 - Carrie Craven - Hsld gds/Furn. D4005 - Buddy Bell - Tools/Applnces. E5096 - Charinaka Clark - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. D4029 - Crystal Jones - Hsld gds/Furn. B2118 - Daydra Cobin - Hsld gds/Furn. D4077 - Derrick Reese - small trailer. B2029 - Donna Jill Kelly - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. B2042 - Barbara Bootle - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. A1060 - Kimberly Moore - Hsld gds/Furn. E5109 - Kylin Johnson - Hsld gds/Furn. A1019 - Joseph Riffle - Hsld gds/Furn. E5034 - Linda Mitchell - Hsld gds/Furn, Tools/Applnces. A1068 - Rodney Roberts - Hsld gds/Furn. B2107 - Michael Marshall - Hsld gds/Furn. And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at, www.storage treasures.com, which will end on Monday, June 27th 2022 at 10.00am. AD# 2005066.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Aiken, SC
Government
Aiken, SC
Aiken, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville business celebrates 50 years

Pops Top Shop of downtown Summerville will celebrate its 50th anniversary on June 2. The longtime vinyl top and auto upholstery business began in North Charleston in 1972 when Jesse Rivera opened the shop under a lean-to pole barn with his wife and two toddler children, according to a press release on the anniversary. Over the years, it would grow, with a second location arriving in Summerville in 1984.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WJBF

Augusta Black Restaurant Week

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – Black restaurants are being highlighted and celebrated in Augusta. Augusta Black Restaurant week will take place June 13th-19th. Hosted by Urban Pro Weekly and Yelp Augusta, this annual event highlight’s some of the black-owned eateries and chefs in Augusta and the surrounding areas. According to organizers, this will give patrons an […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg Rhythm and Ribs Festival returns after 2-year hiatus

SPARTANBURG — Spartanburg Southside Lions Club will host its fifth Sparkle City Rhythm and Ribs Festival at Barnet Park on June 4. The festival didn’t take place in 2020 and 2021. “It is a family-friendly event in a very relaxing atmosphere, and it just brings everybody together,” said...
#Alley#Baked Goods#Food Drink
The Post and Courier

Jack & Co. clothing store relocates to downtown Inman

SPARTANBURG — Men’s clothing store Jack & Co. has relocated to downtown Inman. Owner Colby Landrum said he outgrew the previous location. The new store at 10 Mill St. is double the size of the former shop on Highway 9. The store sells men’s clothes, accessories and gift items.
INMAN, SC
WRDW-TV

North Augusta kicks off summer with Rockin’ and Raftin’ event

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta is kicking off summer with a brand-new celebration. On June 4, you can expect vendors, live music, and boat races on the Savannah River. It’s all happening at Riverside Village near the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. Here’s what Rockin’ and Raftin’ is all...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Same idea, new plans for old Regency Mall in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re fresh off announcements for new plans to redevelop the old Regency Mall in south Augusta. The plans include new housing, a grocery store, and restaurants. But if you’ve lived here for the past two decades, you might feel like you’ve heard this all before.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Sherwin-Williams moving into former Greenville fire station

GREENVILLE — A more than 70-year-old former fire station on Augusta Street south of downtown Greenville will soon house the district offices and a retail location of a paint manufacturing company. Sherwin-Williams has had a store next door to the station since 1953. The small square building connects to...
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
The Post and Courier

Today's events for June 3

The Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale will be held today and Saturday. The annual event stretches 44 miles through seven towns along Highway 23 with stops in Batesburg-Leesville, Monetta, Ridge Spring, Ward, Johnston, Edgefield and Modoc. Rod Harris Jr. will perform at 8 and 10:30 p.m. today at Vibes and...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken's Choice celebration set for June 28

The 2022 Aiken's Choice winners will be honored at a celebration on Tuesday, June 28. After the votes in the 175+ categories have been counted, the winners and finalists will be announced in the Aiken Standard on June 28, and a celebration honoring the favorite businesses that have been voted on by the community will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Newberry Hall in Aiken.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Applications open for 2023 Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA. Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta National has opened applications for the 2023 Masters Tournament. Tickets will be available from June 1 through June 21. The Masters website says they've made some changes to their system, so anyone who already has an account may be asked to reset their password.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Commentary: We want to protect Robert Smalls' legacy at his historic Beaufort house

Robert Smalls is a major figure in local, regional and national history. His story — a once-enslaved ship pilot who daringly freed himself and his family from Charleston Harbor during the Civil War and later became a prominent South Carolina political figure — needs wider understanding and appreciation. There are multiple ways to achieve this, but opening his former house to daily walking tours isn’t the answer; instead, it’s a problem.
BEAUFORT, SC
The Post and Courier

Senior Farmers' Nutrition Program accepting applications

Seniors throughout South Carolina can now apply for the Senior Farmers' Market Program. The goal of the program is to help supplement low-incomes seniors' diets with fresh, nutritious produce while supporting local farmers in the state, according to a Department of Social Services press release. The seasonal program allows qualifying individuals to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers' markets, roadside stands and community supported agriculture programs.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

