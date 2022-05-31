12 Cute Matching Shirts That Are Perfect For Twinning With Dad

Volume one of "Stranger Things" season four has graced our screens at long last, and boy, there's a lot to unpack! After successfully fending off the Demogorgon and Mind Flayer, our favorite gang of Hawkins teens are hard-pressed to figure out a way to defeat Vecna, the supernatural big bad this season who's wreaking havoc in their hometown. Vecna has already proven to be much more malicious than any other Upside Down monstrous identity that stood before him, having claimed the lives of many teenagers thus far, including Chrissy, Fred, and Patrick. Following the big reveal of Vecna's origin story in the midseason finale, it appears his vicious curse might befall many more already-tormented residents of Hawkins in the upcoming episodes.
