12 Cute Matching Shirts That Are Perfect For Twinning With Dad

Oftentimes when it comes to weddings, people lose track of the fact that it's a celebration of love and get carried away in the theatrics of it all. Familial bonds, lifelong friendships and even the relationship between the soon-to-be newlyweds can come under a lot of strain—and sometimes crack—during the wedding planning process. One prospective bride found herself in such a situation when she got caught up in a family drama with her fiance's niece and the neice's parents over what the teen should wear to the big day. Reddit user Extreme-Break-6638 turned to the r/AmItheAsshole community with her conundrum, asking: "AITA for telling my soon-to-be niece that she doesn't need to wear a dress to my wedding?"

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 28 DAYS AGO