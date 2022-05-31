ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Another Lawsuit has Been Filed against Browns Deshaun Watson

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F49dU_0fwDwdlM00

The 23rd lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has come about.

Another woman has now filed a lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. This would make it 23 women who have filed against the Browns quarterback now. This is the most recent filing and the first since the original 22 came about.

In this case, the woman states in 2020 her and Watson had three encounters. According to the report, Watson exposed himself, touched the woman between her legs and asked her to have sex with him multiple times.

The woman has came forward since the segment on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel aired on HBO.

“In that piece, plaintiff was struck by the courage of the victims willing to step forward and speak and was extremely displeased by Watson and his legal team’s mistreatment and revictimizations of the plaintiffs. But it was Watson himself claiming that even now he has 'no regrets’ and has done nothing wrong that solidified her resolve. She brings this case seeking minimum compensation, but to obtain a court finding that Watson’s conduct was wrong,” the lawsuit states.

To this point, Watson has denied any wrong doing, said he’s unwilling to settle. Now, it’s 23 woman against Watson and the issue continues to grow.

“Other cases may come. The Watson defense team has vilified these women and this cause. Shame on them. We look forward to trying this case in court,” Tony Buzbee, attorney of the plaintiffs said.

Update: A spa owner, Dionne Louis, testified in one of the cases pending against Watson that he paid her $5,000 because “ he’s a nice person .”

The 23rd person to sue against Watson, Nia Smith, says that Louis facilitated massages for Watson and knew Watson was attempting to have sex with the massage therapists.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Comments / 37

Horse&Carriage
2d ago

I'm #24 add me to the list now that I know what to claim. He hasn't settled like that want him to, therefore they are going to criminalize him in the court of public opinion, especially since 2 Grand jury's didn't find anything or enough there to bring charges. I know two people who had they not stood their ground and not give in to false allegations could possibly have gone to prison. Not saying this is everyone's story or truth just saying lies do occur and because multiple folks are repeating what Houston's football owner asked his neighbor and friend to say (since DeShawn requested a trade. Think about it none of these allegations came out until DeShawn requested a trade🤔 where there's smoke😳

Reply(2)
11
Joe Burrier
2d ago

met 3 times... if the behavior was unwanted and egregious, why continue meeting?

Reply
14
Yung Gumbo
2d ago

but yet Ben Roethlisberger was worse and nobody didn't even complain about his behavior

Reply(5)
6
Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Government
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Player Reveals If He Still Talks With Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is currently in the awkward spot where he's still a member of the Cleveland Browns but is not involved with the organization. Mayfield requested a trade earlier this offseason and is still waiting for a resolution. In the meantime, he's staying away from team activities. This afternoon, Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Struggling Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

Deshaun Watson has work to do before proving he's worthy of the NFL's largest contract. On Wednesday, Cleveland.com's Twitter account posted video of the new Cleveland Browns quarterback throwing an interception during Wednesday's seven-on-seven drill in offseason OTAs. He also reportedly threw some incompletions without any pads or pass-rushers. One...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryant Gumbel
The Spun

Steelers Cut Rookie Signing Following Short Stint

Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle. Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend Goes Viral Before The Match

In just a few hours, arguably the best four quarterbacks in the NFL right now will do battle on the field - just a different field. Instead of settling their differences on the gridiron, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will face off in the latest edition of The Match - a golf tournament.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hbo
Yardbarker

Coach Stefanski Talks About Latest Deshaun Watson Developments

For those expecting Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to elaborate on anything related to quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s off-the-field legal issues at Wednesday OTAs, they were bitterly disappointed. Stefanski has remained unflappable and stoic about the issues throughout the Watson saga. What Stefanski Said. He did not give any...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jadeveon Clowney Shares Why He Re-Signed With Browns

He had a career resurgence last season while lining up opposite Myles Garrett. The two worked well together, and Garrett was one of the biggest advocates clamoring for Clowney’s return. 2022 Browns Defense. There is plenty of upside to the Browns’ defense. They are relatively young but improved...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Running Back

On Tuesday night, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of veteran running back Darrel Williams, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs. "In a move already foreshadowed by GM Steve Keim last week during his appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' the Cardinals officially signed former Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams to a one-year contract on Tuesday," the statement read. "It gives the team another option to fill the void left when Chase Edmonds exited as a free agent."
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Steelers' Kenny Pickett on being third-string QB: 'I didn’t think I was going to walk in and be the 1'

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the early days of a new era following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky in March presumably to replace Roethlisberger but then used the 20th overall pick of this year's NFL Draft to acquire Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

 https://www.si.com/nfl/browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy