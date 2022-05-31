ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Lady Victoria Hervey leads tributes to ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince who was found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she claimed he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

By Chris Jewers, Jack Newman For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey paid tribute to her friend - Princess Kasia Al Thani of Qatar - who was found dead aged 45 from a suspected drug overdose in her apartment in Marbella on Sunday.

Kasia, who was of Polish origin, was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.

The mother-of-three recently lost a custody case, in which she claimed he had sexually abused one of their three daughters, which he denies.

'Kasia was a fashion icon, elegant, gracious and an incredible mother,' Lady Hervey told the Daily Mail. 'She will be greatly missed.'

According to Le Parisien, Spanish police officers discovered Gallanio's body in a bed with no signs of physical violence.

She was found after her youngest daughter alerted the Spanish police from Paris that she had been unable to contact her mother for days, El Pais reported.

The Spanish newspaper said that several officers were allowed by the doorman to enter Gallanio's apartment complex in Marbella at around 8am on Sunday.

Le Parisien reported that on May 19, a Paris court had dismissed Gallanio's custody demands. She had recently spent several months in hospital, with the French publication saying she was prone to suffering from nervous breakdowns.

As a result, the judge postponed the case until a psychological evaluation could be undertaken to better understand the family's circumstances, Le Parisien said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGEic_0fwDwXPs00
The former princess of Qatar (pictured) has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suVJQ_0fwDwXPs00
Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey (left) lead the tributes to her friend (right) who was found dead aged 45 from a suspected drug overdose in her apartment in Marbella on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WokH_0fwDwXPs00
Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar, who previously served as an oil and finance minister (pictured around 1980)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfss2_0fwDwXPs00
The former couple share two 17-year-old twins (pictured with Galliano) and another daughter aged 15

The former couple share two 17-year-old twins who initially lived with Al Thani before they decided to move in with their mother in Marbella.

But she said he then decided to 'cut them off as punishment'.

They have another daughter, who is aged 15 and still lives with the Qatari royal in a luxury 50,000-square-foot apartment in Paris, where he was exiled following a coup led by his half-brother Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in 1995.

The former royal couple had been engaged in a bitter legal battle for 15 years over the custody of their children.

He accused her of being an alcoholic with mental health issues, while Al Thani was accused of abusing one of the couple's daughters.

The Paris Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation into the accusations of aggravated sexual assault, the French newspaper said.

The 73-year-old father has denied the accusations against him, Le Parisien reported.

Gallanio said in a recent interview with Women's World: 'Two of my daughters are twins. They wanted to live with me, so he cut contact with them as a punishment. It's very sad because children need both parents.

'The little one is not allowed to talk to me which makes me extremely sad because she gets a lot of material things from her father so it's almost like manipulation and blackmail. It's like a part of my body is missing.'

Gallanio, of Polish origin, grew up in Los Angeles and met Abdelaziz when she was 19 years old and they married in 2004.

Speaking to Olive Press - a Spanish English-language newspaper for Ex-Pats in the country - a close friend of Gallanio described her as a 'good person' who was 'against drugs' and denied that she was an alcoholic.

'I knew her very very well and am devastated at the news,' Louis Spagnuolo told the publication. 'She was a very good person and those who knew her loved her.

'She loved her daughters beyond belief and would never leave them. She was dead against drugs and was never an alcoholic.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLqGD_0fwDwXPs00
Gallanio led a lavish lifestyle and was regularly partying with celebrities such as Antonio Banderas (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsvYZ_0fwDwXPs00
She claimed the former Qatari oil and finance minister sexually abused one of their three daughters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDSTE_0fwDwXPs00
Gallanio (pictured with Clive Owen), of Polish origin, grew up in Los Angeles and met Abdelaziz when she was 19 years old

During a recent court hearing in Paris, it was alleged that one of her daughters had been abused by her father.

Gallanio said last month: 'We had some bad news last week which I was absolutely devastated about.

'It was alleged in court that her father had touched her inappropriately, which is going to go into an investigation.'

The ex-wife has been increasingly speaking out against the royal in her bid to gain full custody of all her children.

She told her 500,000 Instagram followers recently: 'I have been struggling with posting this on my IG but after getting so many messages of support and how so many parents are in the same situation, I decided to share my story.

'First a man should never disrespect the mother of his children and vice versa.

'No matter how mad, upset or jealous or spiteful the father of my kids is, I am doing whatever I can to provide, protect, love, raise, feed and educate the girls like no one else will. I'm not perfect but I try my best.

'Children should NEVER be used as victims or pawns when the parents can't get along.

'The father of my children Prince Abdulaziz Khalifa Al Thani has not paid one cent for child support for a over a year now to help me support and raise our children.

'In my opinion this is outrageous, unfair, embarrassing and a real shame. No matter on what financial level or status you are. It's really immoral because again the kids are the casualty.

'However it's more humiliating when you are a billionaire prince of QATAR.'

Despite not being able to see her daughters often, in another post recently she shared a photograph of them together and shared how much she loved them.

'My darlings. Never forget that I love you so much. Life is filled with hard times and good times. If at certain moments you feel overwhelmed …..don't forget who you are…..straighten up your crown and be brave……Learn from everything you can and be the incredible, inspiring, powerful and compassionate women, I know you can be ~ love mommy,' she wrote.

A post mortem will be held to establish the cause of Gallanio's death, with initial indications suggesting that she died of a drug overdose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24MxOP_0fwDwXPs00
The former royal couple have been engaged in a bitter legal battle for 15 years over the custody of their children (pictured with Channing Tatum)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLiZX_0fwDwXPs00
The ex-wife (pictured with rapper Tyga) has been increasingly speaking out against the royal in her bid to gain full custody of all her children
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1c3d_0fwDwXPs00
The former couple share two 17-year-old twins who initially lived with Al Thani before they decided to move in with their mother in Marbella

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

My hell living as a royal: Former Qatari princess found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella described lonely 'golden cage' in final interview and how prince had wooed her despite 28-year age gap - before she was forced to sell jewels after bitter divorce

A former princess of Qatar who was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Marbella opened up about her 'nightmare' life as a royal in her final interview just weeks before her death. Princess Kasia Al Thani, 45, was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Former Qatari princess found dead after suspected drug overdose

A former Qatari princess has been found dead after a suspected drug overdose at her home in the Spanish resort of Marbella, according to reports on Tuesday.Kasia Gallanio, 45, was denied custody of her three daughters and was living in Spain while battling problems with alcoholism and depression, the French newspaper Le Parisien reported.Her lifeless body was discovered inside the property by police on Sunday.Gallanio, who was born in Los Angeles and of Polish origin, married Abdelaziz bin Khalifa al-Thani, 73, the uncle of the Emir of Qatar, in 2004 and the couple went on to have three daughters together.However,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former gang member claims prison officers should not shout at inmates because they're going through 'trauma' and it causes 'distrust' in the system in heated GMB debate

Shouting at prisoners is against their human rights and doesn't help them in rehabilitation a former prisoner claimed in a Good Morning Britain debate. Former gang member Nequela Whittaker appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday alongside former prison governor Vanesa Frank-Harris, who says the only way to get orders across is to shout at inmates.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Victoria Hervey
Daily Mail

Teenager's badly-decomposed body is found at the bottom of a creek bed - believed to be a girl who vanished without a trace a month ago after being dropped off outside her home

Police divers have started scouring a muddy, isolated creek bed for clues after the body of a teenager who has been missing for a month was discovered. The body, believed to be that of 18-year-old Merna Kasha, was found in a 'pretty decomposed' state about 2pm on Saturday afternoon in the Green Valley Creek in Canley Heights.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

World's oldest living person, at 121 years old, is discovered in Brazil by a mobile medical team: Maria Gomes de Reis was born June 16, 1900, and lived her long life in the same small village

Brazilian officials believe they may have stumbled upon the oldest living person in the world after doctors treated a 121-year-old woman at her home. The shocking discovery was made when a mobile medical team was dispatched to the Bom Jesus da Lapa residence of Maria Gomes dos Reis. Gomes dos...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’s family appeals for cash donations via GoFundMe: ‘We’ve been hit by all sides’

The family of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos has sought help to pay the medical bills of his grandmother, who was the gunman’s first victim on 24 May.Ramos’s aunt Natalie Salazar sought help for her mother Celia “Sally” Gonzales, who was “shot in the face and left to die alone in her home by her very own grandson”.Ms Salazar has set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise $30,000 (£23,770) to pay for the expenses of her mother who has already undergone four major surgeries and is expected to go through several more.Last week, Ramos shot his grandmother after...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Marbella#Ex Wife#Qatari#Polish#The Daily Mail#Spanish#El Pais#French
Daily Mail

Father, 57, who flew to Croatia for romantic break with his wife is held in airport cell for entire FIVE DAYS after accidentally boarding Ryanair flight using his step-daughter's passport

An unlucky father was detained in Croatia - after accidentally using his stepdaughter's passport to board his flight. David Chadwick, 57, boarded a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Croatia for a romantic five-day break with his wife Alison, 46, but was stopped by border guards when landing at Zagreb Airport.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'It was extraordinary': Val Kilmer's daughter Mercedes says her father's Top Gun: Maverick cameo was a 'very special' moment for the actor who had to beg producers to include him following long battle with throat cancer

Val Kilmer's cameo in Top Gun: Maverick was 'very special' for the ailing actor, according to his daughter Mercedes Kilmer. The 30-year-old singer was on set to see her father film his scene in front of a small group of loved ones and called the moment where Iceman and Maverick reunite 'extraordinary' to witness.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Cop who breath-tested his own wife at crash scene but failed to charge her despite being three times over the limit loses bid to get his job back

A former policeman who failed to charge his wife for drink-driving after testing her at the scene of an accident has failed in his bid to get his job back. Benjamin Shannon, 29, had appealed to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal last month after the Assistant Commissioner of Police called for his dismissal last year as a result of the incident.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I was left for nine hours trying to birth a dead baby': Mother tells of appalling care at scandal-hit NHS trust as senior midwife probing its maternity failings warns 'something very, very wrong' is happening there

A mother claims she was left trying to deliver her dead baby for nine hours at a scandal-hit NHS trust. Sarah Hawkins, a physiotherapist who worked at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), gave birth to her stillborn daughter Harriet there in 2016. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme...
HEALTH
Complex

9 Suspects Arrested After Plane Crash Photos Sent to Passengers on Departing Flight Cause Panic

Nine suspects were arrested at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport after passengers were sent graphic photos of plane crashes when they boarded the flight. As the Guardian reported, authorities believe the individuals arrested were responsible for sending the photos to other passengers on the taxiing airplane on Tuesday using the iPhone AirDrop function. When people received the images, there was a panic that caused the pilot to return to the gate. The plane was gearing up for takeoff for Istanbul, Turkey when the incident happened.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy