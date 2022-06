Name, Image and Likeness dominates many conversations in college athletics today, but still some are more focused on playing time than short-term profit. Sophomore linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave is transferring from Miami to West Virginia with the hope of earning more playing time in Morgantown than he did at UM. He had been primarily used on special teams in his two years with the Hurricanes. He hopes to receive regular reps at middle linebacker with the Mountaineers.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO