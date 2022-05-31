Andy Murray says the Uvalde mass school shooting is 'unbelievably upsetting'
By Celebretainment
montanarightnow.com
2 days ago
Andy Murray called the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School “unbelievably upsetting”. The Wimbledon champion and survivor of the UK’s deadliest mass shooting - the 1996 Dunblane massacre when he was nine-years-old - revealed that an 18-year-old gun man opening fire and killing 19 children and 2 teachers at a school...
Ana Rodriguez lost her only daughter in the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, this week. She calls it utter madness that the gunman was able to legally purchase two AR-15 rifles the minute he turned 18 this month, but still couldn’t get served at a bar.
Services for some of the 19 students and two teachers killed in last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, took place on Monday, with 19 of the victims being buried in custom coffins made by casket-maker Trey Ganem. Ganem, the owner of custom casket company...
The gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday morning looked one of the teachers in the eye and said “Goodnight” before pulling the trigger, according to a new report. It’s the latest chilling detail to emerge from the Robb Elementary School massacre,...
May 31 (UPI) -- The first two of 19 children killed a week ago in a mass shooting in central Texas were buried during funeral services on Tuesday as investigators and the community cope with the aftermath of the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook a decade ago. Funerals for...
To the teachers waking up after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas: How are you coping?. Teachers are responsible for far more than the education of their students. They're often the ones on the front lines of crisis, from first responders during active shootings to teaching through the most terrifying times of the pandemic.
Texas elementary school shooter Salvador Rolando Ramos was a loner who'd moved in with his grandparents two months ago following an intense argument with his mother, according to the man who has been dating her just over a year. Speaking to NBC News, Juan Alvarez, 62, said the fight that...
A Republican congressman is receiving backlash over his baseless, dangerous claim about the Uvalde school shooter. As pointed out by Mashable, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar took to Twitter on Tuesday night to propagate a far-right theory about Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Texas. Gosar described the suspect as a “transexual leftist illegal alien named Salvatore Ramos”; however, Texas officials have since confirmed Ramos was not an undocumented immigrant, but rather a North Dakota native who moved to the Lone Star State with his family. There’s also no evidence that the gunman was transgender, as some on the far-right have claimed.
An 18-year-old gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle stormed an elementary school in Texas last week, killing 19 children and two teachers. The attack, coming 10 days after a shooting in Buffalo, New York that left 10 people dead, has intensified the long-standing national debate over US gun laws. "It's...
May 31 (Reuters) - Britain's two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas made him "angry", adding that a survivor's account of the incident was similar to his own experience in the 1996 Dunblane massacre in Scotland. An 18-year-old gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle stormed...
