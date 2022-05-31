ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Andy Murray says the Uvalde mass school shooting is 'unbelievably upsetting'

Cover picture for the articleAndy Murray called the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School “unbelievably upsetting”. The Wimbledon champion and survivor of the UK’s deadliest mass shooting - the 1996 Dunblane massacre when he was nine-years-old - revealed that an 18-year-old gun man opening fire and killing 19 children and 2 teachers at a school...

Texas Artist Made 19 Custom Caskets for Uvalde Shooting Victims

Services for some of the 19 students and two teachers killed in last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, took place on Monday, with 19 of the victims being buried in custom coffins made by casket-maker Trey Ganem. Ganem, the owner of custom casket company...
NBC News

Teachers across the country: What are you feeling in the wake of Uvalde?

To the teachers waking up after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas: How are you coping?. Teachers are responsible for far more than the education of their students. They're often the ones on the front lines of crisis, from first responders during active shootings to teaching through the most terrifying times of the pandemic.
Complex

GOP Politician Spreads False Anti-Trans Claim About Uvalde Shooter

A Republican congressman is receiving backlash over his baseless, dangerous claim about the Uvalde school shooter. As pointed out by Mashable, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar took to Twitter on Tuesday night to propagate a far-right theory about Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Texas. Gosar described the suspect as a “transexual leftist illegal alien named Salvatore Ramos”; however, Texas officials have since confirmed Ramos was not an undocumented immigrant, but rather a North Dakota native who moved to the Lone Star State with his family. There’s also no evidence that the gunman was transgender, as some on the far-right have claimed.
Axios Denver

Colorado COVID hospitalizations rise nearly 40% amid latest wave

Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Case counts may be affected by Memorial Day disruptions to reporting; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado's COVID wave appears to be outpacing the majority of the country and is leading to more hospitalizations across the state. By the numbers: The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 spiked nearly 40% this week compared to a week earlier, with 225 people admitted as of Tuesday, the latest state data shows.In the same time period, Colorado's positivity rate based on PCR test results rose to 12% — 7 percentage points above the key benchmark that sounds the alarm for public health officials.Three counties — Boulder, Broomfield and Jackson — have moved to the CDC’s highest-risk level, and masking is recommended indoors in those areas. Denver remains at medium-risk. What they're saying: "It's fair to assume the virus is fairly widespread," Beth Carlton at the Colorado School of Public Health told the Denver Post. "Whatever hope of a plateau there was last week is gone for now."What to watch: Research suggests new Omicron variants expected to emerge in the future may keep case levels high — and even potentially outrun the vaccines designed to fight them, Axios' Tina Reed reports.
