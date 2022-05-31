ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Cypress Falls HS choral director wins SFASU alumni award

cfisd.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeidre Douglas, head choral director at Cypress Falls High School, received the Ron Anderson Distinguished Choral Alumni Award from her alma mater, Stephen F. Austin State University (SFASU), on May 16. May 31, 2022—Deidre Douglas, head choral director at Cypress Falls High School, won the Ron Anderson Distinguished Choral...

www.cfisd.net

Comments / 0

Related
cfisd.net

More than 8,800 Class of 2022 CFISD graduates earn diplomas

Cypress Creek High School graduates toss their caps in celebration at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony on May 24 at the Berry Center. They were among the more than 8,800 seniors to walk across the stage at 12 CFISD graduations held May 24-28. June 1, 2022—The 12 Cypress-Fairbanks ISD...
CYPRESS, TX
yourconroenews.com

Lake Creek’s trip to state a special moment for the Rochinski family

MONTGOMERY — It was 10 years ago, but Kalee Rochinski can remember it clearly. Coached by her mother Michelle Rochinski, the Montgomery Bears were in the fight of its life against Smithson Valley in the University Interscholastic League Class 4A championship at Red and Charline McCombs Field on the campus of the University of Texas.
MONTGOMERY, TX
CultureMap Houston

Chic crowd stylishly steps out for $345,000 fundraiser at Houston Polo Club

What: Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefiting Bo’s Place. The scoop: More than 360 fashionable Houstonians showed off their hottest looks at the Houston Polo Club for the annual Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefiting Bo’s Place. The event, which toasted Kentucky Derby season, raised more than $345,000 for Bo’s Place, a nonprofit bereavement center that offers grief support services for children, families, and adults at no cost.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Softball players from Houston in the Women's College World Series

Half the teams in the Women's College World Series, which begins Thursday in Oklahoma City, have a softball player from the Houston area on their roster. Texas, which opens the double-elimination tournament against UCLA at 11 a.m., has a lineup that is about half-Houston. The Longhorns' top two hitters -...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Cypress, TX
Cypress, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
Community Impact Houston

Cella’s Nail Art Studio now open in Humble

Cella’s Nail Art Studio opened May 1 at 9723 N. Sam Houston Parkway E., Humble. Owned and managed by Kern Monlouis, the nail salon offers manicures for both adults and children with options including acrylic nails, dipping powder and gel polish. Add-on services include hot stone massage, paraffin wax and sugaring, and salon amenities include beer and wine, a snack bar, television and Wi-Fi. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can be made online. www.vagaro.com/cellasnailartstudio.
HUMBLE, TX
fortbendfocus.com

Top High School Graduates

Fort Bend high schools are proud to announce the names of the seniors who were honored with earning the ranks of 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians. These outstanding students have worked hard over their four years in high school and earned the highest academic achievements among their class. As graduates, these...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
forwardtimes.com

Forward Times Hosts Unveiling of Mural Honoring Basketball Icon, Sheryl Swoopes

ABOVE: Sheryl Swoopes and the Jack Yates High School Girls Basketball Team pose in front of her mural on the Forward Times building, painted by contemporary artist, Jeremy “Stem and Thorn” Biggers. The historic Forward Times recently revealed an exciting new addition to its building by award-winning multidisciplinary...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choral Music#Music Education#Cypress Ranch High School#Highschool#Sfasu#Cypress Falls High School#Varsity Mixed Choir
Community Impact Houston

Katy Christian Ministries to open new social services and administration building

The Katy Area Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 17 at 8 a.m. for Katy Christian Ministries’ new social services and administration building, located at 3506 Porter Road, Katy. The faith-based nonprofit has a health benefits access program for services, such as SNAP—the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—Medicaid and Medicare; provides financial assistance for rent, utilities and prescriptions along with vouchers for clothes and furniture as well as gas cards when available; and offers food assistance, where those in need can receive emergency bags, personal care items, nonperishable food items, and fresh fruits and vegetables.
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
Austin 360

The Suffers' Kam Franklin on her new album, racism and why it's hard to rep Texas

“It Starts with Love,” the latest from Houston powerhouse the Suffers, is a bold collection featuring the seven-piece Gulf Coast soul outfit's strongest work to date. The band's third full-length mixes jubilant big band dance tracks and steamy bedroom serenades with deep soul numbers like the epic “I’m Not Afraid,” a song that clocks in at almost seven minutes and features electrifying vocalist Kam Franklin at her most powerful and her most vulnerable.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

103 N Cochrans Green Circle

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 2731 Sq. Ft. Welcome your friends to sit with you on your appealing front porch and enjoy a glass of wine or a coffee while watching the kids play, and the world go by. This beautifully updated Lifeforms "Brentwood" plan in the central Woodlands neighborhood of Cochrans Green is light, bright, & open. Featuring stunning marble counters in the kitchen, sleek backsplash tile, white cabinetry, and an easy-care tile flooring this home is within walking distance of Powell Elementary. The popular color palette is soft and inviting. The kitchen offers gas cooking, stainless appliances, updated lighting, and an eat-in bar countertop. The focal point of the family room is the gas log fireplace. Primary bedroom downstairs has a large walk-in shower in the owner's bath, double sinks, & spacious closet. Upstairs there's a central game room, 3 nice-sized bedrooms, one with an en-suite, & a great walk-in attic storage area. You'll love entertaining family & friends in the pool & spa in your own backyard. Lovely!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Missing: Stacy McGowen, Willis, Texas

WILLIS, TX -- Stacy McGowen is missing from Willis, Texas. According to family and friends, Stacy left her home at 5:00 a.m. on May 29, 2022. Her husband stated that she left in his truck, she did not take her purse, phone or money. CASE#22-05-1199. FIRST NAME: STACY. LAST NAME:...
WILLIS, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston palace graces market at $60 million as priciest listing in Texas

A Houston-area estate fit for a queen or a billionaire is being marketed for $60 million, making it the most expensive residential real estate listing in Texas. The main house of the chateau-inspired Lodge in Hunters Creek, adjacent to the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country Club, encompasses a whopping 22,000 square feet. The nine-acre estate is in Houston’s wealthiest ZIP code.
CultureMap Houston

Where to Shop in Houston right now: 12 must-hit spots for June

June is a busy month, with lots to celebrate and commemorate: graduation; Father’s Day; Juneteenth; Pride; and the official day of summer, June 21. Also, with school officially out for summer, many new grads are enjoying their last summer before college or entering the workforce. This month is a perfect time to toast the class of 2022 with gifts that capture life’s precious moments — and also, shop unique gifts for Dear Ol' Dad.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy