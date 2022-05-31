ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google

Sociality of future outcomes moderates the effects of warmth and competence on social optimism bias

By Mihai Dricu
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople are overoptimistic about the future of those they like or admire (social optimism bias), expecting significantly more desirable than undesirable outcomes. By contrast, they are pessimistic about those they don't like. To operationalize the (dis)like of social targets, warmth and competence are used as two universal dimensions of social perception....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Anabolic"“androgenic steroid use is associated with psychopathy, risk-taking, anger, and physical problems

Previous research has uncovered medical and psychological effects of anabolic"“androgenic steroid (AAS) use, but the specific relationship between AAS use and risk-taking behaviors as well as between AAS use and psychopathic tendencies remains understudied. To explore these potential relationships, we anonymously recruited 492 biologically male, self-identified bodybuilders (median age 22; range 18"“47Â years) from online bodybuilding fora to complete an online survey on Appearance and Performance Enhancing Drug (APED) use, psychological traits, lifestyle choices, and health behaviors. We computed odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals using logistic regression, adjusting for age, race, education, exercise frequency, caloric intake, and lean BMI. Bodybuilders with a prior history of AAS use exhibited heightened odds of psychopathic traits, sexual and substance use risk-taking behaviors, anger problems, and physical problems compared to those with no prior history of AAS use. This study is among the first to directly assess psychopathy within AAS users. Our results on risk-taking, anger problems, and physical problems are consistent with prior AAS research as well as with existing frameworks of AAS use as a risk behavior. Future research should focus on ascertaining causality, specifically whether psychopathy is a risk associated with or a result of AAS use.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Combined use of conventional and clumped carbonate stable isotopes to identify hydrothermal isotopic alteration in cave walls

Alteration of conventional carbonate stable isotopes (Î´18O, Î´13C) in cave walls has been shown to be a useful tool to identify cave formation driven by deep-seated processes, i.e., hypogene karstification. If combined with a prior information on the paleowater stable isotope composition, further insights can be obtained on the temperature and the source of the paleowater. Clumped isotope composition (Î”47) of carbonates is an independent measurement of temperature, and if combined with the conventional stable isotopes, can provide information on the paleowater stable isotope composition. On the example of Provalata Cave (N. Macedonia), we apply for the first time, both conventional and clumped stable isotope analysis, and identify two different isotope alteration trends, reflecting two distinct hydrothermal events: an older, hotter one, where isotope alteration was likely related to isotope diffusion, lowering the Î´18O values of the carbonate; and a younger one, related to the cave formation by low-temperature CO2-rich thermal waters, with dissolution-reprecipitation as the alteration mechanism, causing decrease in Î´18O values, and unexpected increase in Î´13C values. The findings are further corroborated by additional insight from optical petrography and cathodoluminescence microscopy, as well as fluid inclusion analysis of secondary calcite crystals related to the cave forming phase.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genetic control of rhizosheath formation in pearl millet

The rhizosheath, the layer of soil that adheres strongly to roots, influences water and nutrients acquisition. Pearl millet is a cereal crop that plays a major role for food security in arid regions of sub-Saharan Africa and India. We previously showed that root-adhering soil mass is a heritable trait in pearl millet and that it correlates with changes in rhizosphere microbiota structure and functions. Here, we studied the correlation between root-adhering soil mass and root hair development, root architecture, and symbiosis with arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi and we analysed the genetic control of this trait using genome wide association (GWAS) combined with bulk segregant analysis and gene expression studies. Root-adhering soil mass was weakly correlated only to root hairs traits in pearl millet. Twelve QTLs for rhizosheath formation were identified by GWAS. Bulk segregant analysis on a biparental population validated five of these QTLs. Combining genetics with a comparison of global gene expression in the root tip of contrasted inbred lines revealed candidate genes that might control rhizosheath formation in pearl millet. Our study indicates that rhizosheath formation is under complex genetic control in pearl millet and suggests that it is mainly regulated by root exudation.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Behavior#Social Nature#Optimism Bias#Biases#Sociality
Nature.com

Older adults have difficulty decoding emotions from the eyes, whereas easterners have difficulty decoding emotion from the mouth

Older adults and Easterners have worse emotion recognition (than young adults and Westerners, respectively), but the question of why remains unanswered. Older adults look less at eyes, whereas Easterners look less at mouths, raising the possibility that compelling older adults to look at eyes, and Easterners to look at mouths, might improve recognition. We did this by comparing emotion recognition in 108 young adults and 109 older adults from New Zealand and Singapore in the (a) eyes on their own (b) mouth on its own or (c) full face. Older adults were worse than young adults on 4/6 emotions with the Eyes Only stimuli, but only 1/6 emotions with the Mouth Only stimuli. In contrast, Easterners were worse than Westerners on 6/6 emotions for Mouth Only and Full Face stimuli, but were equal on all six emotions for Eyes Only stimuli. These results provide a substantial leap forward because they point to the precise difficulty for older adults and Easterners. Older adults have more consistent difficulty identifying individual emotions in the eyes compared to the mouth, likely due to declining brain functioning, whereas Easterners have more consistent difficulty identifying emotions from the mouth than the eyes, likely due to inexperience inferring mouth information.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A methodological perspective on learning in the developing brain

The brain undergoes profound development across childhood and adolescence, including continuous changes in brain morphology, connectivity, and functioning that are, in part, dependent on one's experiences. These neurobiological changes are accompanied by significant changes in children's and adolescents' cognitive learning. By drawing from studies in the domains of reading, reinforcement learning, and learning difficulties, we present a brief overview of methodological approaches and research designs that bridge brain- and behavioral research on learning. We argue that ultimately these methods and designs may help to unravel questions such as why learning interventions work, what learning computations change across development, and how learning difficulties are distinct between individuals.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

The Minichromosome Maintenance Complex Component 2 (MjMCM2) of Meloidogyne javanica is a potential effector regulating the cell cycle in nematode-induced galls

Root-knot nematodes Meloidogyne spp. induce enlarged multinucleate feeding cells-galls-in host plant roots. Although core cell-cycle components in galls follow a conserved track, they can also be usurped and manipulated by nematodes. We identified a candidate effector in Meloidogyne javanica that is directly involved in cell-cycle manipulation-Minichromosome Maintenance Complex Component 2 (MCM2), part of MCM complex licensing factor involved in DNA replication. MjMCM2, which is induced by plant oxilipin 9-HOT, was expressed in nematode esophageal glands, upregulated during parasitic stages, and was localized to plant cell nucleus and plasma membrane. Infected tomato hairy roots overexpressing MjMCM2 showed significantly more galls and egg-mass-producing females than wild-type roots, and feeding cells showed more nuclei. Phylogenetic analysis suggested seven homologues of MjMCM2 with unknown association to parasitism. Sequence mining revealed two RxLR-like motifs followed by SEED domains in all Meloidogyne spp. MCM2 protein sequences. The unique second RxLR-like motif was absent in other Tylenchida species. Molecular homology modeling of MjMCM2 suggested that second RxLR2-like domain is positioned on a surface loop structure, supporting its function in polar interactions. Our findings reveal a first candidate cell-cycle gene effector in M. javanica-MjMCM2-that is likely secreted into plant host to mimic function of endogenous MCM2.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Microbes in the built environment

The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged scientists and the general population to think more than ever before about how we interact with microbes in our indoor spaces. Research investigating transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has advanced our knowledge significantly in the last two years. However, indoor and built environment microbiomes are extremely complex polymicrobial systems. We have barely scratched the surface in our understanding of the microbial inhabitants of our indoor and urban spaces. The Microbes in the Built Environment Collection showcases recent research in this important topic around the globe.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Understanding occupants' behaviour, engagement, emotion, and comfort indoors with heterogeneous sensors and wearables

We conducted a field study at a K-12 private school in the suburbs of Melbourne, Australia. The data capture contained two elements: First, a 5-month longitudinal field study In-Gauge using two outdoor weather stations, as well as indoor weather stations in 17 classrooms and temperature sensors on the vents of occupant-controlled room air-conditioners; these were collated into individual datasets for each classroom at a 5-minute logging frequency, including additional data on occupant presence. The dataset was used to derive predictive models of how occupants operate room air-conditioning units. Second, we tracked 23 students and 6 teachers in a 4-week cross-sectional study En-Gage, using wearable sensors to log physiological data, as well as daily surveys to query the occupants' thermal comfort, learning engagement, emotions and seating behaviours. Overall, the combined dataset could be used to analyse the relationships between indoor/outdoor climates and students' behaviours/mental states on campus, which provide opportunities for the future design of intelligent feedback systems to benefit both students and staff.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Cascade of isospin phase transitions in Bernal-stacked bilayer graphene at zero magnetic field

Emergent phenomena arising from the collective behaviour of electrons is expected when Coulomb interactions dominate over the kinetic energy, and one way to create this situation is to reduce the electronic bandwidth. Bernal-stacked bilayer graphene intrinsically supports saddle points in the band structure that are predicted to host a variety of spontaneous symmetry-broken states1,2,3,4,5,6,7. Here we show that bilayer graphene displays a cascade of symmetry-broken states with spontaneous spin and valley isospin ordering at zero magnetic field. We independently tune the carrier density and electric displacement field to explore the phase space of isospin order. Itinerant ferromagnetic states emerge near the conduction and valence band edges with complete spin and valley polarization. At larger hole densities, twofold degenerate quantum oscillations manifest in an additional symmetry-broken state that is enhanced by the application of an in-plane magnetic field. Both symmetry-broken states display enhanced layer polarization, suggesting a coupling to the layer degree of freedom1,7. These states occur in the absence of a moirÃ© superlattice and are intrinsic to natural graphene bilayers. Therefore, we demonstrate that bilayer graphene represents a related but distinct approach to produce collective behaviour from flat dispersion, complementary to engineered moirÃ© structures.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Liquid-liquid phase separation reduces radiative absorption by aged black carbon aerosols

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 128 (2022) Cite this article. Black carbon aerosols absorb radiation and their absorptive strength is influenced by particle mixing structures and coating compositions. Liquid-liquid phase separation can move black carbon to organic particle coatings which affects absorptive capacity, but it is unclear which conditions favour this redistribution. Here we combine field observations, laboratory experiments, and transmission electron microscopy to demonstrate that liquid-liquid phase separation redistributes black carbon from inorganic particle cores to organic coatings under a wide range of relative humidity. We find that the ratio of organic coating thickness to black carbon size influences the redistribution. When the ratio is lower than 0.12, over 90% of black carbon is inside inorganic salt cores. However, when the ratio exceeds 0.24, most black carbon is redistributed to organic coatings, due to a change in its affinity for inorganic and organic phases. Using an optical calculation model, we estimate that black carbon redistribution reduces the absorption enhancement effect by 28"“34%. We suggest that climate models assuming a core-shell particle structure probably overestimate radiative absorption of black carbon aerosols by approximately 18%.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Accurate modulation of photoprinting under stiffness imaging feedback for engineering ECMs with high-fidelity mechanical properties

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 60 (2022) Cite this article. Engineered extracellular matrices (ECMs) that replicate complex in-vivo features have shown great potential in tissue engineering. Biocompatible hydrogel microstructures have been widely used to replace these native ECMs for physiologically relevant research. However, accurate reproduction of the 3D hierarchical and nonuniform mechanical stiffness inside one integrated microstructure to mimic the complex mechanical properties of native ECMs presents a major challenge. Here, by using digital holographic microscopy (DHM)-based stiffness imaging feedback, we propose a novel closed-loop control algorithm to achieve high-accuracy control of mechanical properties for hydrogel microstructures that recapitulate the physiological properties of native ECMs with high fidelity. During photoprinting, the photocuring area of the hydrogel is divided into microscale grid areas to locally control the photocuring process. With the assistance of a motorized microfluidic channel, the curing thickness is controlled with layer-by-layer stacking. The DHM-based stiffness imaging feedback allows accurate adjustment of the photocuring degree in every grid area to change the crosslinking network density of the hydrogel, thus enabling large-span and high-resolution modulation of mechanical properties. Finally, the gelatin methacrylate was used as a typical biomaterial to construct the high-fidelity biomimetic ECMs. The Young's modulus could be flexibly modulated in the 10"‰kPa to 50"‰kPa range. Additionally, the modulus gradient was accurately controlled to within 2.9"‰kPa. By engineering ECM with locally different mechanical properties, cell spreading along the stiff areas was observed successfully. We believe that this method can regenerate complex biomimetic ECMs that closely recapitulate in-vivo mechanical properties for further applications in tissue engineering and biomedical research.
SCIENCE
Reuters

JPM says Meta will become Broadcom's next billion-dollar customer

ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) chips will drive $2 billion to $2.5 billion in revenue for Broadcom this year, helped by its deals with Meta and partnerships with Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O), the analysts said. "We believe these wins are primarily at 5 nanometre and 3 nanometre and will be...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

A computational model of organism development and carcinogenesis resulting from cells' bioelectric properties and communication

A sound theory of biological organization is clearly missing for a better interpretation of observational results and faster progress in understanding life complexity. The availability of such a theory represents a fundamental progress in explaining both normal and pathological organism development. The present work introduces a computational implementation of some principles of a theory of organism development, namely that the default state of cells is proliferation and motility, and includes the principle of variation and organization by closure of constraints. In the present model, the bioelectric context of cells and tissue is the field responsible for organization, as it regulates cell proliferation and the level of communication driving the system's evolution. Starting from a depolarized (proliferative) cell, the organism grows to a certain size, limited by the increasingly polarized state after successive proliferation events. The system reaches homeostasis, with a depolarized core (proliferative cells) surrounded by a rim of polarized cells (non-proliferative in this condition). This state is resilient to cell death (random or due to injure) and to limited depolarization (potentially carcinogenic) events. Carcinogenesis is introduced through a localized event (a spot of depolarized cells) or by random depolarization of cells in the tissue, which returns cells to their initial proliferative state. The normalization of the bioelectric condition can reverse this out-of-equilibrium state to a new homeostatic one. This simplified model of embryogenesis, tissue organization and carcinogenesis, based on non-excitable cells' bioelectric properties, can be made more realistic with the introduction of other components, like biochemical fields and mechanical interactions, which are fundamental for a more faithful representation of reality. However, even a simple model can give insight for new approaches in complex systems and suggest new experimental tests, focused in its predictions and interpreted under a new paradigm.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of colchicine use on ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke risk in diabetic patients with and without gout

This study aimed to determine the effect of colchicine use on the risk of stroke among patients with diabetes mellitus (DM). We retrospectively enrolled patients with DM between 2000 and 2013 from the Longitudinal Health Insurance Database and divided them into a colchicine cohort (n"‰="‰8761) and noncolchicine cohort (n"‰="‰8761) by using propensity score matching (PSM). The event of interest was a stroke, including ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke. The incidence of stroke was analyzed using multivariate Cox proportional hazards models between the colchicine cohort and the comparison cohort after adjustment for several confounding factors. The subdistribution hazard model was also performed for examination of the competing risk. The colchicine cohort had a significantly lower incidence of stroke [adjusted hazard ratios (aHR), 95% confidence intervals (95%CI)] (aHR"‰="‰0.61, 95%CI"‰="‰0.55"“0.67), ischemic stroke (aHR"‰="‰0.59, 95%CI"‰="‰0.53"“0.66), and hemorrhagic stroke (aHR"‰="‰0.66, 95%CI"‰="‰0.53"“0.82) compared with the noncolchicine cohort. Drug analysis indicated that patients in the colchicine cohort who received colchicine of cumulative daily defined dose (cDDD)"‰>"‰14 and duration"‰>"‰28Â days had a lower risk of stroke and ischemic stroke compared with nonusers. The colchicine cohort (cDDD"‰>"‰150, duration"‰>"‰360Â days) also had a lower risk of stroke, ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke. The cumulative incidence of stroke, ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke in the colchicine cohort was significantly lower than that in the noncolchicine cohort (log-rank P"‰<"‰0.001). However, the subdistribution hazard model reveal the colchicine was not associated with the hemorrhagic stroke in DM patients without gout (aHR"‰="‰0.69, 95%CI"‰="‰0.47"“1.00). Colchicine use with cDDD"‰>"‰14 and duration"‰>"‰28Â days was associated with lower risk of stroke and ischemic stroke, and colchicine use with cDDD"‰>"‰150 and duration"‰>"‰360Â days played an auxiliary role in the prevention of stroke, ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke in patients with DM. The colchicine for the hemorrhagic stroke in DM patients without gout seem to be null effect.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Join SOSV’s Climate Tech Meetup on June 13

Meetup tickets are just $20 for general admission and $5 for students. Register here. Key players from HAX include Susan Schofer, partner and CSO, and Garrett Winther, partner. Key players from IndieBio include Pae Wu, general partner and CTO; Mohan Iyer, general partner; and Alex Kopelyan and Parikshit Sharma, partners. To see SOSV’s top climate investments, check out the SOSV Climate Tech 100.
Nature.com

Group mixing drives inequality in face-to-face gatherings

Uncovering how inequality emerges from human interaction is imperative for just societies. Here we show that the way social groups interact in face-to-face situations can enable the emergence of disparities in the visibility of social groups. These disparities translate into members of specific social groups having fewer social ties than the average (i.e., degree inequality). We characterize group degree inequality in sensor-based data sets and present a mechanism that explains these disparities as the result of group mixing and group-size imbalance. We investigate how group sizes affect this inequality, thereby uncovering the critical size and mixing conditions in which a critical minority group emerges. If a minority group is larger than this critical size, it can be a well-connected, cohesive group; if it is smaller, minority cohesion widens inequality. Finally, we expose group under-representation in degree rankings due to mixing dynamics and propose a way to reduce such biases.
SOCIETY
TechCrunch

As fintech valuations fall, even Stripe isn’t immune to a changing market

Data collected by Andreessen Horowitz, a well-known venture capital firm with a history of investing in financial technology — most recently, crypto — shows that public fintech companies are suffering from greater valuation declines than other technology categories. At the same time, new information from Fidelity’s various funds indicates that the investing giant has changed its mind about the worth of some of startup land’s highest-flying companies, including Stripe.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy