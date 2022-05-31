Sociality of future outcomes moderates the effects of warmth and competence on social optimism bias

This study aimed to determine the effect of colchicine use on the risk of stroke among patients with diabetes mellitus (DM). We retrospectively enrolled patients with DM between 2000 and 2013 from the Longitudinal Health Insurance Database and divided them into a colchicine cohort (n"‰="‰8761) and noncolchicine cohort (n"‰="‰8761) by using propensity score matching (PSM). The event of interest was a stroke, including ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke. The incidence of stroke was analyzed using multivariate Cox proportional hazards models between the colchicine cohort and the comparison cohort after adjustment for several confounding factors. The subdistribution hazard model was also performed for examination of the competing risk. The colchicine cohort had a significantly lower incidence of stroke [adjusted hazard ratios (aHR), 95% confidence intervals (95%CI)] (aHR"‰="‰0.61, 95%CI"‰="‰0.55"“0.67), ischemic stroke (aHR"‰="‰0.59, 95%CI"‰="‰0.53"“0.66), and hemorrhagic stroke (aHR"‰="‰0.66, 95%CI"‰="‰0.53"“0.82) compared with the noncolchicine cohort. Drug analysis indicated that patients in the colchicine cohort who received colchicine of cumulative daily defined dose (cDDD)"‰>"‰14 and duration"‰>"‰28Â days had a lower risk of stroke and ischemic stroke compared with nonusers. The colchicine cohort (cDDD"‰>"‰150, duration"‰>"‰360Â days) also had a lower risk of stroke, ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke. The cumulative incidence of stroke, ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke in the colchicine cohort was significantly lower than that in the noncolchicine cohort (log-rank P"‰<"‰0.001). However, the subdistribution hazard model reveal the colchicine was not associated with the hemorrhagic stroke in DM patients without gout (aHR"‰="‰0.69, 95%CI"‰="‰0.47"“1.00). Colchicine use with cDDD"‰>"‰14 and duration"‰>"‰28Â days was associated with lower risk of stroke and ischemic stroke, and colchicine use with cDDD"‰>"‰150 and duration"‰>"‰360Â days played an auxiliary role in the prevention of stroke, ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke in patients with DM. The colchicine for the hemorrhagic stroke in DM patients without gout seem to be null effect.
