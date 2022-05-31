Deadline For Tulsa County Voter Registration Approaches Ahead Of June Primaries

The chairman of a state board claims Gov. Kevin Stitt’s chief of staff urged members to call a vote to remove Joel Kintsel from his job at the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs as Kintsel prepared to announce a run for governor. “So how do you all feel about...
OKLAHOMA CITY - The U.S. Senate campaign of Dr. Randy Grellner is suing Griffin Communications LLC on multiple grounds over the decision of News9 and Newson6 to exclude his participation in a debate among some (but not all) of the candidates for the U.S. Senate being vacated by Jim Inhofe.
OKLAHOMA CITY — A pair of state lawmakers – Republican and Democrat – think there is room for gun reform in Oklahoma. The two state representatives from Tulsa – Republican Carol Bush and Democrat Monroe Nichols – described what legislation they think might have a chance to pass.
TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee on May 26 admonished fellow councilor Wes Nofire for making a statement she described as “clearly treasonous, clearly traitorous” to the tribe. The remark, Tehee said during the council’s monthly Rules Committee meeting, was related to the U.S. Supreme...
— COMMISSIONER KAREN KEITH: Chris, it was just heartbreaking to have this happening in our community. It's such a special place for us. I mean, this is where people go for healing and it just shouldn't be happening like this. PUBLIC RADIO TULSA: Can you talk a little bit more...
Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman held a press conference on Thursday to address the recent mass shootings in Taft and Tulsa. Coleman appealed to Congress to find solutions that will keep Americans and Oklahomans safe and to re-install confidence in our security. "The reality of death and violence now plague rural...
New data from the City of Oklahoma City shows the amount of people experiencing homelessness in the city may have decreased. Organizers last counted two years ago; but they believe Wednesday's number doesn't tell the whole story. The latest report shows 1,349 people have struggled to find stable housing across...
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters posted a video on Twitter in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting last week. “We have to ensure that our students are safe in our schools, that’s the number one responsibility of a school,” Walters said in the video.
The White House has confirmed the shooting at Tulsa’ s Natalie Medical Building, near 61st and Yale, is on the president’s radar. Tulsa police confirm three people are dead and that the shooter was also killed. They said in a statement:. President Biden has been briefed on the...
TULSA, Okla. — All Warren Clinic appointments scheduled before noon Thursday in the Tulsa or Broken Arrow area have been canceled, Saint Francis Health System said. The Warren Clinic Orthopedic offices in the Natalie Building will also be closed for the rest of the week, Saint Francis also said in a Facebook post.
Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) will celebrate Juneteenth with “Music through the Ages” on Thursday, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center. Oklahoma Sen. George E. Young Sr. of Oklahoma City will give a keynote speech, and Dr. Donnie...
Officials are hoping a multi-million dollar investment in a south Tulsa park will help to give a boost to the community and could make the area a destination for families to visit. Johnson Park is near 61st and Peoria. “It’s going to be something I think that the neighborhood will...
The below transcript has been edited for clarity. CASSIDY MUDD: Something unusual has happened at Claremore Lake. KWGS’s Elizabeth Caldwell has this report. ELIZABETH CALDWELL: It’s Memorial Day Weekend in Claremore, Oklahoma. At Claremore Lake, people are picnicking and exercising. The weather is cool and sunny. On the shoreline a woman named Daeonah Taylor is fishing with worms hooked to a pink fishing pole.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A road in Oklahoma County was narrowed to one lane due to a crash. On Monday morning, westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the Robinson exit were blocked due to an overturned CMV. At this time, only one lane is still closed while the Oklahoma...
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa plans to make a $3.1 million investment into Johnson Park near 61st and Riverside. Savion Thomas, 7, loves hanging out near the monkey bars. "Even though they hurt my hand," he said with a smile. The park is well-loved by so many,...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is now one of the top 50 largest cities in America. The newest census shed some light on the number of people moving to the Sooner State. Tulsa was listed at 47th with a population of 412,458. Oklahoma City ranked 20th with around 687,700 people.
