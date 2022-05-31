ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Deadline For Tulsa County Voter Registration Approaches Ahead Of June Primaries

By News On 6
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, June 3 is the last day to register to vote in the June...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa County, OK
Government
Tulsa County, OK
Elections
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
County
Tulsa County, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Nofire’s McGirt statements called ‘clearly treasonous’

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee on May 26 admonished fellow councilor Wes Nofire for making a statement she described as “clearly treasonous, clearly traitorous” to the tribe. The remark, Tehee said during the council’s monthly Rules Committee meeting, was related to the U.S. Supreme...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Muskogee Mayor Calls For Congress To Act After Mass Shootings In Tulsa, Taft

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman held a press conference on Thursday to address the recent mass shootings in Taft and Tulsa. Coleman appealed to Congress to find solutions that will keep Americans and Oklahomans safe and to re-install confidence in our security. "The reality of death and violence now plague rural...
TAFT, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Politics Local#Election Local
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Warren Clinic opens at noon Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — All Warren Clinic appointments scheduled before noon Thursday in the Tulsa or Broken Arrow area have been canceled, Saint Francis Health System said. The Warren Clinic Orthopedic offices in the Natalie Building will also be closed for the rest of the week, Saint Francis also said in a Facebook post.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma Juneteenth celebrations scheduled

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) will celebrate Juneteenth with “Music through the Ages” on Thursday, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center. Oklahoma Sen. George E. Young Sr. of Oklahoma City will give a keynote speech, and Dr. Donnie...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

What happened to the Loch Ness Monster of Claremore, Oklahoma?

The below transcript has been edited for clarity. CASSIDY MUDD: Something unusual has happened at Claremore Lake. KWGS’s Elizabeth Caldwell has this report. ELIZABETH CALDWELL: It’s Memorial Day Weekend in Claremore, Oklahoma. At Claremore Lake, people are picnicking and exercising. The weather is cool and sunny. On the shoreline a woman named Daeonah Taylor is fishing with worms hooked to a pink fishing pole.
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa to invest $3.1 million into south Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa plans to make a $3.1 million investment into Johnson Park near 61st and Riverside. Savion Thomas, 7, loves hanging out near the monkey bars. "Even though they hurt my hand," he said with a smile. The park is well-loved by so many,...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy