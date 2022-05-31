ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide after deadly crash

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces homicide charges in a deadly crash that...

Des Moines family demands change after deadly hit-and-run crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family is moving forward with their grief and marching for change. Fourteen-year-old Ema Cardenas was killed in a hit-and-run crash nearly a month ago while walking home from school. The family hopes to get city leaders to increase safety in school zones.
DES MOINES, IA
Police: Des Moines woman set fire to building near State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is charged with arson after police said she set a building on fire. According to court documents, 25-year-old Cheyenne Hetherington was seen pouring gasoline on a structure located on East University Avenue near the State Fairgrounds. She then set it on fire.
DES MOINES, IA
Marshalltown Police Investigate Local Domestic Incident

The Marshalltown Police Department responded to a domestic incident on Wednesday morning on the city’s south side. Shortly after 7:30 a.m., police were notified of a domestic type incident in progress in the 200 block of Glenda Drive. Twenty-one-year-old Alesha Johnson was arrested by police and formally charged with...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Fonda Man Arrested For Causing Public Disturbance While Intoxicated

A Fonda man was arrested on multiple charges for allegedly causing a public disturbance. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, back on the evening of May 23rd, several residents in Fonda notified a deputy that a man was walking around, possibly intoxicated, yelling at citizens driving by, and walking out in front of vehicles. The man, 46-year-old Brian Herring, was located in the 200 block of Main Street in Fonda. It was determined that he was intoxicated. Herring resisted arrest, and a taser deployment was utilized.
FONDA, IA
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa. The Story County Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church. The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near...
AMES, IA
Iowa State Patrol, Ankeny Police Department respond to multi-vehicle crash

ANKENY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol and Ankeny Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-35 Wednesday that temporarily closed both sides of the interstate. Southbound and northbound lanes are now open after being closed earlier in the day, but NE 36th St. eastbound is still closed. There is a detour in place, but Sgt. Alex Dinkla with Iowa State Patrol said authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area.
ANKENY, IA
Waterloo Police name victims in deadly motor vehicle accident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have named the three victims that were killed Monday morning after a vehicle and semi crashed. Police said it happened at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis just before 10:00 a.m. Police said the driver and two passengers of the vehicle died at the...
WATERLOO, IA
Crash Slows I-35 Traffic Near Ankeny

UPDATE: Traffic on NE I-35 has resumed to normal speeds. (Polk County, IA) -- Traffic remains slow on I-35 in northern Polk County due to a crash involving multiple vehicles earlier this afternoon. There were reports of minor injuries in the crash. Traffic has been slow between the East 1st Street and NE 36th Street exits in Ankeny, a detour is in place for northbound traffic.
ANKENY, IA
3 dead after shooting outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says a shooting took place outside of Cornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Officials say they received multiple 911 calls at 6:51 p.m. on Thursday. Two people and the male gunman are dead. The shooting happened...
AMES, IA
Two Injured in Southside Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) -- Two victims are suffering from injuries after a Memorial Day afternoon shooting on Des Moines’ south side. Des Moines police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of East McKinley. One person was directly hit by a bullet and the other was hit by debris from the gunshots, both wounds are not life-threatening. Police are reporting a car was also hit by gunshots during the shooting. No arrest has been made, the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa authorities ask for help to find gunman who shot 16-year-old

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation after a 16-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday. Police say they received multiple reports of shots fired Sunday around 10:50 p.m. near the area of Sixth Avenue North and North 22nd Street.
FORT DODGE, IA
West Des Moines Fire Destroys 8 Vehicles, Damages Several More

(West Des Moines, IA) -- A fire Destroyed eight vehicles and damaged three more this (Tuesday) morning in West Des Moines. Crews were called to Roy's Towing and Recovery at 155 S. 13th Street around 1:20 a.m. after a report of a fire. A neighbor taking out the trash spotted the fire and called 9-1-1.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Man Arrested for Fleeing After Wife is Found Dead

A Waterloo man, whose wife was found dead on Monday, has been arrested after he tried to flee on foot, according to KWWL. Police were called to 538 Sherman Avenue around 2:00 p.m. on Monday where they discovered the body of 56 year old Dianthe Townsend. An autopsy is pending. Police cannot confirm if foul play was involved at this time as Townsend reportedly suffered from medical issues. Her husband, Terry Townsend, does not live at the home and, in fact, Dianthe had a restraining order against Terry. Terry told a witness that that Dianthe was dead and he told another witness that he had stood on a chair and slit a screen to gain access to the home. Police found evidence of that at the home. Terry has previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Domestic Abuse, Assault, and Theft. The most recent was a second offense Domestic Abuse Assault charge on April 15th. Tuesday he was found in the backseat of a car, and after a short foot chase, was taken into custody. At this point he has been charged with Third Degree Burglary and Interference with Official Acts.
WATERLOO, IA
Knoxville Motorcyclist Dies in Accident

A motorcyclist died in an accident in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 2:52 PM, a motorcycle driven by 37-year-old Holly Jo Hegwood of Knoxville was traveling eastbound on McKinber Street just west of Willets Drive. The accident report states Hegwood lost control of...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Motorcyclists Identified From Crash With Deer That Occurred On Sunday

The two motorcyclists who were involved in a crash near Perry Sunday that resulted in injuries have been identified. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, Perry Fire Department, Perry First Responders, Perry Rescue, Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 3:45pm Sunday afternoon on J Avenue near K Trail.
PERRY, IA

