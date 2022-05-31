ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Police: Man charged with attempted homicide for beating person with bicycle in York

By Jere Gish
WGAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. — A man is charged with attempted homicide after he beat a man...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 9

Gehto Travlers-Brian
2d ago

I'm glad they caught him , the man is on life support for crying out loud and he did nothing to him !!! that's just evil

Reply
3
left
2d ago

He was such a good boy just turning his life around during the few hours he was free. The DAs and judges give special privileges to blacks in York so he will get another 10 chances to try to be a member of society

Reply
3
