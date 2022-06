HOUSTON (TCD) -- A suspected robber was fatally shot and run over by a witness who was reportedly trying to escape the scene. On Thursday, May 26, at 2:30 p.m., Houston Police responded to a shooting at a gas station at 3941 Fondren Road and located two males suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

