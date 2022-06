SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The opening of Amazon’s fulfillment center in Shreveport has been pushed back for at least one year due to supply chain issues. “They’re suffering from the same supply chain issues that everybody is suffering from,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said Thursday. “That building is massive, it is six stories. So you know, when it comes to steel and those things that they need to build the building, a lot of it was slower. They’re dealing with price hikes and things of that nature as well, so that slowed it down.”

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO