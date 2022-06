Hundreds of Aspen Dental offices to open doors for annual Day of Service, honoring veterans. Veterans and their families can call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment. CHICAGO, May 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 11, participating Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Now in its 8th year, the Aspen Dental Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans and their families at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.

