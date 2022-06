Greenville, S.C. – United Community Bank has announced the addition of industry veteran Jamie Pimentel to its mortgage leadership team in the Upstate. In his role as regional sales manager, Pimentel will utilize his extensive background to manage personal production and recruiting, increase referral partnerships within the bank, and provide leadership to the existing team across Greenville and Spartanburg metro areas.

