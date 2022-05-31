ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Health experts offer tips for hurricane season

By Britney Dixon
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6fwK_0fwDrsre00

KENNER, La. ( WGNO ) — Now’s the time to call the doctor and stock up for the storms.

Doctors recommended people with prescriptions have one to two weeks of medication in addition to what they normally have.

“Those people who are either oxygen dependent at home or electrically dependent where they have some medical device they need to plug into a wall, those patients should be talking to their providers now on what they can do, how they would get oxygen if needed,” Dr. Jeffrey Elder with LCMC Health said. “They really need to make plans early on evacuation.”

In places like Kenner that are still feeling the impacts of Ida, evacuation may be the best option. But emergency management has been working around the clock to make sure that devastation doesn’t happen again.

“We’re also identifying issues that we may have had some gaps last year,” Director of Kenner Emergency Management Doug Dodt said. “Supply gaps and those things, so we’re working to upgrade our plans.”

For people still fighting to make repairs, Dodt recommended reviewing flood, home and car insurance policies.

“We could still see an Ida like situation where you may be without power for a week or longer,” Dr. Elder said. “In that time frame, can you really survive in your home with the things you need without having electricity?”

To sign up for emergency alerts in Jefferson Parish, fill out this form .

