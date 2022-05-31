ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Lakers: Former LA Head Coach Hired as Assistant by Cleveland Cavaliers

By Staff Writer
 2 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired Luke Walton as an assistant coach.

Since Phil Jackson retired in 2011, the Lakers have had seven head coaches. Including two-time champion Luke Walton. LA and Walton mutually parted aways after the 2019 season. Days after LA cut Walton loose, the Sacramento Kings hired him. He was fired 17 games into this past season, and now, is headed to coach in Cleveland.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was one of the first to report the news that Walton will serve as an assistant on J.B. Bickerstaff's staff next season.

In 2012, Bickerstaff served as the Lakers interim head coach after the abruptly fired Mike Brown just five games into the start of the season.

Prior to head coaching stops in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Walton served as an assistant head coach on Steve Kerr's staff in Golden State.

