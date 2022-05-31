ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

COVID testing sites in San Joaquin to treat patients on site

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

Three COVID-19 testing sites in San Joaquin County will allow eligible patients who test positive for the virus to receive same-day medication and treatment through a new program launched by the county's Public Health Services last week.

The "Test to Treat" program has been made available at OptumServe testing sites located in French Camp, Lodi, and Tracy with free testing and treatment offered.

The testing sites will have two oral antiviral pills, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, that are effective against the omicron variant of COVID-19 and all of its subvariants, according to county health officials.

Paxlovid can be prescribed to people 12 years and older while Molnupiravir is only accessible to adults who have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and are at high risk for progressing to severe disease.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Public Health Services#Optumserve#Paxlovid#Omicron#Molnupiravir
