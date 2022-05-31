Outside Looking In: Uche Poised for New Patriots Role

Third-year linebacker Josh Uche may be an ideal fit as a dual-threat linebacker for the New England Patriots, similar to the role previously held by veteran Dont’a Hightower.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots returned to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, as the team continues its preparations for next week’s mandatory minicamp .

Among the most compelling of New England’s offseason storylines is the team’s intention to infuse a greater amount of spee at linebacker. After looking a step too slow, and perhaps a bit too long-in-the-tooth at times in 2021, the New England Patriots are ready to get faster at the position.

In the wake of the departure of veteran stalwarts such as Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy, the Pats young corps of linebackers seem poised to take a more prominent role within their defense — including Anfernee Jennings, Cameron McGrone, Ronnie Perkins and newly acquired Mack Wilson.

Still, some of the most notable hype at linebacker has surrounded third-year defender Josh Uche. Apparently the high hopes for Uche’s impact in 2022 reach beyond that of the fanbase and the media alike. Prior to Tuesday’s workout session, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick expressed his belief in Uche’s ability to play a significant role in New England’s defense in 2022.

“I think he is a big piece of our defense,” Belichick told reporters. “We'll see exactly what he [Uche] turns out to be.”

Having joined the Patriots as their second-round selection (60th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Michigan product made the most of his first year with the team. In a 2020 season that was largely unkind to rookies, Uche was one of the few that made a positive impression; finishing the season with nine total tackles (two, for loss), seven quarterback hits and one sack in nine games played.

Despite being one of the most highly-touted Patriots' rookies in 2020, Uche’s 2021 season did not exactly live up to expectations. His placement on injured reserve in mid-November (resulting from an ankle injury) stalled a season in which he had been used sporadically. In eight games this season, Uche recorded three sacks, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and 12 tackles [four, for loss] as a rotational edge rusher.

Still, Uche has the speed, athleticism and system savvy to be a factor in the Patriots defense as an edge rusher or an off-the-ball linebacker. While it remains to be seen whether he will be used as a pass rush specialist or a true every-down move linebacker, he has the skillset to play on the line in the Patriots’ 5-1 looks as well as their 4-2 and 4-3 alignments and also move back if they run a more traditional 3-4. Uche will need to step up his game to earn a prominent spot in the Pats linebacking corps in 2022.

While most signs point to Uche seeing the bulk of his time on the outside, many wonder whether his versatility may earn him the chance to play a dual role [on the inside, as well as outside] — similar to that which was played by free agent Dont’a Hightower.

However, Belichick was quick to diffuse any potential comparison between Uche and Hightower.

“It's a stretch to compare almost anybody to Hightower,” Belichick said. “You're talking about one of the best linebackers that's ever played here.”

Despite his esteemed status within Patriots’ history, Hightower remains on the free agent market. Following a one-year hiatus in 2020 [via COVID-19 opt-out], Hightower returned to reprise his role as a team leader and solid presence in the middle of New England’s defense. He appeared in 16 of 18 possible games and saw the field for 59.8 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps. Despite some struggles throughout the season, Hightower showed that he is still capable of being an effective player, finishing the season with 64 tackles and 1.5 sacks, primarily playing on early downs and defending against the run.

Though his place in Patriots history is firmly secured, Hightower may find himself on the opposite end of the Pats’ youth-and-speed movement heading into 2022. While a reunion certainly cannot be ruled out, a continuation of his football journey elsewhere in the upcoming season may be a genuine possibility.

Still, Belichick remained coy on the possibility on Tuesday. When asked if he would welcome Hightower back to the Foxboro fold, New England’s head coach responded:

“Yeah, we’ll just talk about the players who are here.”

In that vein, Uche is, indeed, among the players who ‘are here.’ Through a limited sample size of OTA practices, he has played more off-the-ball linebacker, instead of his traditional edge role. While stepping into the shoes of a team legend such as Hightower can be daunting, the Pats coaching staff seems to be giving him the chance to make his case.

The only question remains whether Uche is ready to accept the challenge.