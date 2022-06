Americans should now test for Covid before they travel domestically regardless of their vaccination status, the Centers for Disease Control has advised in its latest guidance.The government agency now says that domestic travellers should “consider getting tested as close to the time of departure as possible (no more than three days) before your trip.”But the advice is non-binding and there is no new mandate in place yet that requires Americans to test before taking flights, buses or trains this summer.It is an upgrade from the CDC’s previous advice, which was a recommendation that people who were not up-to-date...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO