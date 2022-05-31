ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Seattle mayor plans big spending to ease homelessness

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFXCB_0fwDp65n00
FILE - A Seattle Police officer walks past tents used by people experiencing homelessness, Friday, March 11, 2022, during the clearing and removal an encampment in Westlake Park in downtown Seattle. Mayor Bruce Harrell said Tuesday, May 31, 2022, that the city will create a database of homeless camps and provide more than $100 million to a regional group trying to tackle the region's ongoing crisis of people without homes. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle will create a database of homeless camps and provide more than $100 million to a regional group trying to tackle the region’s ongoing crisis of people without homes, the city’s mayor announced Tuesday.

“Issues created over decades cannot be solved overnight, but we must reject the status quo where people are left to suffer unsheltered on sidewalks and in parks,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said in announcing his plan to address the ongoing homelessness crisis in the city.

Seattle, like many West Coast cities, has faced a vexing problem of unhoused people for decades. Harrell was elected last year on a platform of addressing public safety and the issue of homeless camps in public spaces like parks. He vowed to move people into housing with on-site services.

Critics of Seattle’s efforts to move people out of camps have said the city has not created enough housing and transitional services for people who are removed from encampents.

Harrell’s new plan includes $118 million for the King County Regional Homeless Authority, a new agency set up to coordinate homeless programs in the greater Seattle area.

Harrell said Seattle is spending $173 million in its 2022 budget to fund his homeless action plan. That represents a sharp increase in city funds devoted to homeless issues; in 2018, the spending was $77 million, the KING5 television station reported.

And Harrell says said $572 million – enough to build 1,551 new units – has been earmarked for affordable housing projects. The figure includes state and federal resources in addition to $138 million in taxpayer money, according to Harrell’s new plan.

The city’s goal is to offer shelter with a bed ready and waiting for every person living in a homeless encampment before any potential sweeps.

According to Harrell’s plan, authorities will survey, inspect, and verify encampment sites and provide a publicly accessible map of encampment concentration by neighborhood citywide.

There are more than 40,000 people in King County experiencing homeless, according to the King County Department of Community and Services. City officials reported 763 tents and 225 RV encampments throughout Seattle as of May.

Comments / 6

Related
The Stranger

Pedersen Pisses Off Seattle Landlords

In an inspiring triumph of the human spirit, yesterday small mom-and-pop housing providers – the unsung heroes of this city of woefully ungrateful renters – banded together to stand up to the tyranny of the City Council. These housing providers, including one “third-generation minority housing provider,” spoke truth to the power that has slowly made gouging renters more difficult, destroying the once fruitful profession of home-owning.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Bill would force Seattle landlords to give rental data to third party

(The Center Square) – Seattle City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday requiring property owners to submit rent and rental housing data to a third party source twice a year. The bill sponsored by Councilmember Alex Pederson, will send the collected data to “a third party like a research university for analysis,” according to the council bill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Seattle#Affordable Housing#Mayor#Transitional Housing#Ap
The Stranger

Washington's Public Records Act Needs an Overhaul

When Mayor Bruce Harrell campaigned for the top job in City Hall last year, he made a bold promise: “We will not be afraid to examine our City’s frailties as this will be a first step in healing as a city.” If he wanted to make good on that promise, then he could tell the City Attorney and/or the Seattle Police Department to investigate his predecessor for potentially committing a felony in office by deleting texts about the police response to the 2020 protest, but apparently that's a "frailty" he's too afraid to examine.
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Shortage of Seattle cops is a growing crisis

Seattle’s cold, wet month of May may have worked out for Mayor Bruce Harrell. No one is feeling like summer is just around the corner, so maybe we will all forget that the mayor promised a comprehensive police hiring plan “before summer.”. When faced with a crisis, leaders...
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Where have all the workers gone?

The latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics should be seen as good news – thousands of people are entering the workforce. But, to use a common phrase, the math just doesn’t add up. If the percentage of people participating in the labor force was the...
TACOMA, WA
Crosscut

Seattle urban Natives look to have a neighborhood to call their own

The Historic Chinatown Gate, a traditional paifang style of Chinese architectural arch, greets visitors as they walk into Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, where they are immersed in Seattle’s Asian cultures through food, festivals and history. Africatown, a cultural anchor for Seattle’s Black residents, features housing and Black-owned businesses, and integrates arts and culture into every project.
SEATTLE, WA
bothell-reporter.com

Local business owners fed up with catalytic converter thefts

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, local car dealerships have seen an uptick in crimes — specifically catalytic converter thefts. Dylan Aamodt is one of the owners of Eastlake Auto Brokers in Kirkland who began the business with his wife in 2007, and the business has been in the same physical location since July 2009.
KIRKLAND, WA
timesnewsexpress.com

Slog PM: Uvalde Should Demand a Refund from the Police, Guns Kill Teens More than Cars, Seattle City Council Gives a Big Thumbs Up to Pro-Gig Worker Bill

Cars, you have finally met your match. Our crooked society no longer sacrifices the blood of its young to your temple of doom first. Those days are over. You must now play second fiddle to the religion of guns, which is even more bizarre and possibly fanatical than that devoted to cars. The Washington Post: “Firearms killed more children and adolescents in 2020 than car accidents, which had long been the leading cause of death for young people.”
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man injured while trying to get stolen motorcycle back in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A man was injured Monday night while trying to get his stolen motorcycle back. The incident happened in Puyallup’s South Hill area at about 6:30 p.m. Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told FOX 13 News that the man called to report that he was shot.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Associated Press

Rangers take on the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (22-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (24-26, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-2, 2.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -125, Rangers +105; over/under is 8 runs.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

926K+
Followers
449K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy