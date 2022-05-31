ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Plaine, KS

Belle Plaine woman asks for help to find her father's ashes

By Jessica Watson
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

BELLE PLAINE, Kan (KSNW) — After losing her father less than 5 months ago, a Belle Plaine woman is asking for help finding her son's irreplaceable necklace that contained her father's ashes . She said it was stolen on Memorial Day.

The Montgomery family said Phillip Walker died suddenly in January. Mistee Walker Montgomery said finding the ashes and getting a part of him back home would mean everything.

    Phillip Walker (Courtesy: Mistee Walker Montgomery)
    Phillip Walker (Courtesy: Mistee Walker Montgomery)

What started as a fun way for her 16-year-old son to spend Memorial Day turned into a heartbreaking situation.

Son's stolen necklace containing grandfather's ashes (Courtesy: Mistee Walker Montgomery)

"It's still fresh," said Mistee while holding back tears about her father's passing.

"He feels horrible. Hindsight is 2020. You know he had that gut feeling when they told him he had to take it off that something wasn't right," said Mistee.

Wichita Wind Surge collecting supplies for tornado-damaged Andover school

During a visit to Rock River Rapids in Derby, a piece of his grandfather was taken.

"After they were done swimming, they went back to where all things were, and Levy said that everything was kinda thrown around and they had stolen his necklace, another friend's necklace, and some cash that they had," said Mistee.

The necklace is one of 16 given to each grandchild and daughter of Phillip to keep him close.

"He loved us all, and my kids adored him. He was more of a father figure to my kids," said Mistee.

The family is asking for him to come home now. Upon return, no questions will be asked.

"Just please return it. Please don't get scared and throw it in the trash. It has so much meaning to our family," said Mistee.

If you have seen this necklace, Mistee asks that you either return it to Rock River Rapids , the police or even reach out to her on Facebook .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

