Waco, TX

Way-Too-Early Top 25: Baylor Still One of Nation's Best Teams?

By Zach Dimmitt
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIlch_0fwDonIw00

The Bears have a roster loaded with new and returning talent this season

The Baylor Bears had some of the nation's highest expectations entering the NCAA Tournament this past March.

So when the team entered March Madness as a No. 1 seed for the second-straight season, it came as a surprise when Baylor was sent home early in the second round after falling 93-86 in overtime to eventual runner-up and No. 8 seed, North Carolina.

But despite coach Scott Drew set to lose most of his core contributors from a season ago, ESPN still has Baylor slated to be one of the top teams in the country with the latest release of its Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2022-23 season

Baylor comes in at No. 7 in the rankings. Here's what ESPN had to say:

Scott Drew won't have quite the backcourt he had when Baylor won the national championship in 2021, but the Bears' perimeter group should be one of the best in the country next season. Keyonte George is one of the best incoming freshmen in college basketball, a good scorer with size who has made strides defensively. Adam Flagler, a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season, announced last week he was returning to Waco for another season after initially entering the NBA draft, and a fully healthy LJ Cryer should also be back in the fold. Cryer was on his way to a breakout season, but he suffered multiple foot injuries and missed most of the final two months. He averaged 16.0 points over his final six healthy games. And don't forget about Langston Love, a former top-30 recruit who missed all of last season after suffering an ACL injury in an October scrimmage.

And ESPN's projected starting five:

-Keyonte George
-Adam Flagler
-LJ Cryer
-Jalen Bridges
-Flo Thamba

The addition of George along with both Cryer and Langston Love returning from injury gives the Bears a major boost to the backcourt after being a team that was plagued with injury last season.

Drew and staff have proven that Baylor is one of the country's best programs, as the team will look to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season.

Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
