DEVELOPING: SEARCH FOR MISSING SWIMMER IN WILDWOOD

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing.
Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.
UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO
— Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022
The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.
“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.
Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.
A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, N.J. - Authorities say a swimmer from Philadelphia who went missing in the ocean off the coast of New Jersey was not found after an exhaustive search. The Wildwood Police Department said 19-year-old Alfred Williams was among a group of four swimmers who needed to be rescued from the water last Tuesday.
A 13-year-old girl is missing from her home in Atlantic City. Tara Connolly left home Tuesday evening and has not returned, police said. She is described as 5-foot-7, weighing about 140 pounds. She had dark brown eyes and dark brown hair. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to...
Egg Harbor Township police are asking for help finding a teen missing almost two weeks. Jenice Trombetta, 17, was reported missing by her father. She was last seen May 21 on the Ocean City Boardwalk, police said. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has...
Just after 8:30, Thursday morning rescue crews from area fire companies along with the Delaware State Police dive team responded to a call for reports of a body in the Christina River. Crews initially responded to the area of Cassidy Drive & Water Street in Newport, just east of Route...
A victim was pronounced dead at a local trauma center following a late-night stabbing in Trenton, developing reports say.Officers responded to the area of 800 Beatty St. and found the victim in cardiac arrest with multiple stab wounds shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, according to init…
Two Cumberland County men are charged with murder in the killing of a Vineland teen. Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, was found shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive at 11:45 a.m. last Thursday. Deshawn Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane Watson Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged with murder...
PINE HILL — A borough resident has been charged with death by auto in connection with a crash that killed a man in May. According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, 28-year-old Darius Wade was driving while intoxicated when he struck a pedestrian, 76-year-old Frank Yerka, of Pine Hill.
PEMBERTON, N.J. - Authorities say a small plane made a "rough landing" in a field Wednesday afternoon in Burlington County. The apparent emergency landing happened just after 5:30 p.m. near Rake Pond Road in Pemberton Township, according to authorities. No injuries were reported and its unknown how many people were...
A serious crash was reported on the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 in Stafford Township, initial reports said. One car purportedly was on its roof and another on its side, reports said. An unconfirmed report said...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in the heart of Center City on Wednesday night left a man hospitalized and a business riddled with bullets. The shooting happened at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard.
It doesn’t get much more central in Center City than this. Normally an area packed with pedestrians and professionals, it cleared out pretty quick when 15 shots were fired, hitting one person as well as the windows of a business.
A little after 11 p.m., officers from the 9th District as well as SEPTA Transit responded to reports of gunshots at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard.
Officers found a...
When it comes to blending in with a crowd so as to not draw attention to yourself, this guy is fighting an uphill battle every single day. Cops in Vineland are asking the question, "are you able to identify this subject?" And even they say, "not many people have artwork...
A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said. The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police. The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey...
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred shortly before noon on Wednesday, June 1 on Route 542 in Bass River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested to transport the victim to an area hospital. CHECK BACK...
If you see lots of police and fire vehicles around NJ Transit's Riverline light rail in Bordentown on Saturday, there's no need to be alarmed. NJ Transit is scheduled to conduct an emergency drill simulating an emergency incident at the station on Park Street near Bordentown Beach starting at 8 a.m.
An overturned tractor-trailer with a debris spill is causing hefty delays throughout Mercer County's highways at this hour (June 2). All lanes are closed on I-195 eastbound just past Exit 3 (Hamilton Square-Yardville Road) in Hamilton Township, as of 1:30 pm. The accident was first reported mid-morning Thursday. Traffic is...
75 year old Donna Buhner of Erma has been identified as the woman killed in the motor vehicle accident that resulted in a car driving into the Delaware Bay on Sunday. Buhner was watching the sunset from a bench when the out of control vehicle struck the bench, killing her. Authorities believe the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency immediately before the accident.
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police say they investigating a theft from the Bed Bath & Beyond store located at108 Bartlett Avenue. Authorities state that the two females in released surveillance images pushed merchandise from the store and fled in a grey Honda. Anyone with information about...
Comments / 0