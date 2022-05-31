ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

DEVELOPING: SEARCH FOR MISSING SWIMMER IN WILDWOOD

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search is on Tuesday afternoon for a missing...

CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
fox29.com

Swimmer who went missing off New Jersey coast identified

WILDWOOD, N.J. - Authorities say a swimmer from Philadelphia who went missing in the ocean off the coast of New Jersey was not found after an exhaustive search. The Wildwood Police Department said 19-year-old Alfred Williams was among a group of four swimmers who needed to be rescued from the water last Tuesday.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Deadly Stabbing Reported In Trenton: DEVELOPING

A victim was pronounced dead at a local trauma center following a late-night stabbing in Trenton, developing reports say.Officers responded to the area of 800 Beatty St. and found the victim in cardiac arrest with multiple stab wounds shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, according to init…
