Vineland, NJ

TWO MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING VINELAND TEEN LAST WEEK

 2 days ago

Two Cumberland County men have been charged with murder in connection with the death...

BreakingAC

Two jailed in killing of 15-year-old Vineland boy

Two Cumberland County men are charged with murder in the killing of a Vineland teen. Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, was found shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive at 11:45 a.m. last Thursday. Deshawn Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane Watson Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged with murder...
VINELAND, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Bridgeton, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City teen girl missing

Atlantic City police are asking for help finding a missing teen. Fahaja Williams, 15, was last seen Monday by her mother in the 200 block of North Chalfonte Avenue, police said. She is about 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has two piercings in her nose. Anyone with information...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Deadly Stabbing Reported In Trenton: DEVELOPING

A victim was pronounced dead at a local trauma center following a late-night stabbing in Trenton, developing reports say.Officers responded to the area of 800 Beatty St. and found the victim in cardiac arrest with multiple stab wounds shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, according to init…
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Duo charged in shooting death of 15-year-old N.J. high school student

Two men were accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Vineland High School student last week in the city, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. Anthony Torres-Sanchez, of Vineland, was found shot at 1811 North Delsea Drive at 11:45 a.m. on May 26, the office said. He was rushed to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he died from his injuries.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

At Least 15 Shots Fired In Center City Drive-By Shooting That Left Young Man Injured, Business Riddled With Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in the heart of Center City on Wednesday night left a man hospitalized and a business riddled with bullets. The shooting happened at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. It doesn’t get much more central in Center City than this. Normally an area packed with pedestrians and professionals, it cleared out pretty quick when 15 shots were fired, hitting one person as well as the windows of a business. A little after 11 p.m., officers from the 9th District as well as SEPTA Transit responded to reports of gunshots at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. Officers found a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Swimmer who went missing off New Jersey coast identified

WILDWOOD, N.J. - Authorities say a swimmer from Philadelphia who went missing in the ocean off the coast of New Jersey was not found after an exhaustive search. The Wildwood Police Department said 19-year-old Alfred Williams was among a group of four swimmers who needed to be rescued from the water last Tuesday.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman, 56, Killed When Boat Sinks

A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said. The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police. The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

SEARCH FOR SURVIVOR ENDS FOR MISSING SWIMMER OFF WILDWOOD BEACH

The official rescue search has ended for the individual who was reported missing in the ocean off a Wildwood beach Tuesday afternoon. Three swimmers made it to shore safely with assistance, but the fourth is still missing and presumed drowned. The United States Coast Guard and State Police assisted in the initial search. The search is now a recovery operation.
WILDWOOD, NJ

