TWO MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING VINELAND TEEN LAST WEEK

PINE HILL — A borough resident has been charged with death by auto in connection with a crash that killed a man in May. According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, 28-year-old Darius Wade was driving while intoxicated when he struck a pedestrian, 76-year-old Frank Yerka, of Pine Hill.
Egg Harbor Township police are asking for help finding a teen missing almost two weeks. Jenice Trombetta, 17, was reported missing by her father. She was last seen May 21 on the Ocean City Boardwalk, police said. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has...
Atlantic City police are asking for help finding a missing teen. Fahaja Williams, 15, was last seen Monday by her mother in the 200 block of North Chalfonte Avenue, police said. She is about 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has two piercings in her nose. Anyone with information...
A victim was pronounced dead at a local trauma center following a late-night stabbing in Trenton, developing reports say.Officers responded to the area of 800 Beatty St. and found the victim in cardiac arrest with multiple stab wounds shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, according to init…
A man reportedly hit with a BB in Atlantic City led to four men in a car with a handgun, police said. The victim told police he was struck with a projectile from a BB gun by four men driving in a car along the first block of North Arkansas Avenue, according to the report.
An Atlantic City man accused of killing his girlfriend in her Pleasantville home claims it was an accident. Lamar Pitts, 36, was ordered held in jail Wednesday, after a detention hearing before Judge Dorothy Garrabrant. Jazmen Martin-Richardson, 30, was found shot in the neck inside the kitchen of her home...
Two men were accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Vineland High School student last week in the city, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. Anthony Torres-Sanchez, of Vineland, was found shot at 1811 North Delsea Drive at 11:45 a.m. on May 26, the office said. He was rushed to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he died from his injuries.
A child was charged Thursday, June 2, after they showed up to a Delaware County middle school with a BB gun, authorities said. At the start of the school day, police were called to Eddystone Elementary School, where they confiscated the BB gun and identified the student accused of bringing it in, Eddystone police said.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in the heart of Center City on Wednesday night left a man hospitalized and a business riddled with bullets. The shooting happened at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard.
It doesn’t get much more central in Center City than this. Normally an area packed with pedestrians and professionals, it cleared out pretty quick when 15 shots were fired, hitting one person as well as the windows of a business.
A little after 11 p.m., officers from the 9th District as well as SEPTA Transit responded to reports of gunshots at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard.
Officers found a...
A 50-year-old New Jersey man was charged Wednesday after allegedly driving under the influence and killing a New Jersey State Police employee who was on his way to work on March 11, authorities announced Tuesday. Regis A. Vitale, Jr., 50, of Waterford Works, was charged with vehicular homicide, strict liability...
WILDWOOD, N.J. - Authorities say a swimmer from Philadelphia who went missing in the ocean off the coast of New Jersey was not found after an exhaustive search. The Wildwood Police Department said 19-year-old Alfred Williams was among a group of four swimmers who needed to be rescued from the water last Tuesday.
A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said. The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police. The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey...
