Lubbock, TX

Tech Alum Patrick Mahomes Drives Trash Talk Toward Brady, Rodgers: 'The Match' Preview

By Bri Amaranthus
Red Raider Review
 2 days ago

Trash talk between seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heating up

Expect banter galore as former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes teams up with Josh Allen to battle Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in Capital One's "The Match'' on Wednesday.

The NFL quarterbacks will be mic'd up to capture their trash talk and they will have the ability to communicate with the TV broadcasters, which include Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt

Trash talk between seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is already warming up. After Allen commented that Brady will have a team of writers to help him write a script for the event, Brady responded.

"I will come prepared like I always do to everything. Golf sh-- talk is a little different than pro football sh-- talk," Brady said. "Usually, pro football sh-- talk, you usually have to back that up. Josh really hasn't backed up much on the football field in his career, let's be honest, especially playing against me."

Mahomes also publicly got involved.

"Me and Josh (Allen) will go out there, get a dub against the old guys," said Mahomes at Chiefs OTAs. "They’ve been trying to talk trash, but you tell it to their scripted or old jokes that they found on Twitter. So when we get on that golf course, and we get to really talk trash, I know me and Josh are gonna do that. And we’re gonna win the match as well."

Mahomes on the course will be another event for Texas Tech fans to cheer for; The Red Raiders baseball team is headed to the NCAA postseason and the golf team made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Golf Championships.

OLD VS. YOUNG? This will be Brady's third appearance and he is still searching for his first victory. On the golf course, can the 'experienced' tandem of Brady and Rodgers beat the young duo of Mahomes and Allen? On the football field, Allen's Bills have the best odds (+750) to win Super Bowl LVII , barely edging out Brady's Buccaneers. Will the Match further stoke the fire with the 2022-23 NFL season inching closer and closer?

FUN FACT: This is the first edition of the charity golf tournament that will not feature a single professional golfer. Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka faced off last November in a one-on-one battle in which Koepka came away victorious.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada

TV/RADIO: TNT, truTV and HLN

FORMAT: Single-day tournament, playing 12 holes. Brady-Rodgers and Allen-Mahomes will play alternate-shot match-play, which means that the partners will take turns hitting the same ball during the tournament. The pair that finishes with the lowest number of combined strokes wins the hole.

PAST WINNERS:

  • 2021: Brooks Koepka
  • 2021: Aaron Rodgers/Bryson DeChambeau
  • 2020: Phil Mickelson/Charles Barkley
  • 2020 Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning
  • 2018 Phil Mickelson/Tiger Woods

PURSE: The charity event supports several philanthropic organizations, including Feeding America, the American Red Cross, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. To date, 'The Match' has raised nearly $33 million for those various organizations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

BASKETBALL
