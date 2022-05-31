New center to help families and youth in crisis in Wake County

More than $6 million in direct economic impact was generated with the 2022 edition of J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh. In a press release shared Tuesday, it was revealed that this year’s fest—held across two days in April at Dorothea Dix Park—resulted in a combined attendance count of 80,000. The economic impact figure, meanwhile, is said to represent a “conservative estimate” comprised of tourism-related impact alone. The 2022 festival generated $6.7 million in direct economic impact within Wake County, per figures from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.

2 DAYS AGO