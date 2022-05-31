ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

New center to help families and youth in crisis in Wake County

WRAL
 2 days ago

www.wral.com

WITN

Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - What started out as a completely normal family dinner in early May soon turned into a test of skill and bravery for one Nash County student. When gunshots flew across a Chili’s restaurant in Rocky Mount on May 6th, 17-year-old Mariah Poland did what most people couldn’t: she sprung into action to save a life.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Wake County teacher resigns amid LGBTQ flash card controversy

Wake County teacher resigns amid LGBTQ flash card controversy. A Wake County Public School System preschool teacher has resigned after she was accused of using LGBTQ-themed flash cards depicting a pregnant person, according to the district. Reporter: Amanda Lamb. Photographer: John Rector.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

Inflation is increasing demand at food banks throughout North Carolina

A box of food prepared at a food bank distribution in Petaluma, Calif. The state ranks near the bottom in enrolling people for food assistance. To change that, it's taking lessons from its robust Medi-Cal health insurance program, which targets much the same population. Families in central and eastern North...
PETALUMA, CA
cbs17

Raleigh blood center in need of vital blood type

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh blood center announced on Wednesday that the O negative blood supply has reached a critical level. The Blood Connection in Raleigh is the primary blood provider for hospitals in the Southeast region. Low supply, the approaching summer season and sustained low donor turnout...
RALEIGH, NC
FireRescue1

N.C. volunteer firefighter dies at station hours after call

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Bethany Volunteer Fire Department Driver Brandon Yaeger, 32, died at the fire station within 24 hours of a call, WFMY reported. The department announced his death Tuesday on Facebook. Yaeger served with the department for 12 and a half years. "All of us are deeply...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County teacher resigns following ‘pregnant man’ flashcard controversy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A preschool teacher in Fuquay-Varina has resigned following a controversy surrounding LGBTQ flashcards beings used in her classroom. On May 27, House Speaker Tim Moore (R) posted about the flashcards, saying Rep. Erin Paré (R-Wake) learned of them from a concerned constituent. Moore’s post...
chapelboro.com

Allen Buansi Sworn in To Succeed Rep. Insko for NC House District 56

Attorney and former Chapel Hill Town Council member Allen Buansi officially became the latest state representative on Wednesday morning. Buansi was sworn into the North Carolina House of Representatives to succeed Rep. Verla Insko in District 56, which covers Chapel Hill and Carrboro. The ceremony followed Buansi’s appointment to the role and primary election win in May.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Complex

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Generates $6.7 Million in Direct Economic Impact for Wake County in North Carolina

More than $6 million in direct economic impact was generated with the 2022 edition of J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh. In a press release shared Tuesday, it was revealed that this year’s fest—held across two days in April at Dorothea Dix Park—resulted in a combined attendance count of 80,000. The economic impact figure, meanwhile, is said to represent a “conservative estimate” comprised of tourism-related impact alone. The 2022 festival generated $6.7 million in direct economic impact within Wake County, per figures from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.
WCNC

State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
petproductnews.com

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Expands Presence in North Carolina

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, a specialty pet retail and groomer with more than 200 locations across the U.S., is celebrating the opening of its seventh Triangle Township location in Durham, N.C., with a week-long grand opening celebration beginning June 4. Combining the extensive business experience of owner Feng Wang...
DURHAM, NC

