New center to help families and youth in crisis in Wake County

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Elizabeth Allen currently pays $1,500 for her two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment. The rent at the Morgan Reserve in Chapel Hill was set to increase by $400 per month, to $1,900, for a 12-month lease, Allen said. The single mother has lived in her current apartment with her daughter for six years.
A Wake County state lawmaker said Thursday that he'll resign from the North Carolina House of Representatives for a job at the Pentagon, leaving an open seat in the coming elections. State Rep. , a Democrat, has been a member of the North Carolina House for more than 15 years....
Rocky Mount, N.C. — What started out as a normal family dinner soon turned into a test of skill and bravery for one high school student. When gunshots flew across a Chili's restaurant in Rocky Mount last month, 17-year-old Mariah Poland did what most people couldn't — she sprung into action to save a life.
Durham, N.C. — A new branch of safety enforcement in Durham intends to send unarmed first responders for emergency calls related to behavioral health and quality of life. The Community Safety Department will encompass the unarmed responder program. Training began on Monday. Ryan Smith, the Director of the department,...
Wake County teacher resigns amid LGBTQ flash card controversy. A Wake County Public School System preschool teacher has resigned after she was accused of using LGBTQ-themed flash cards depicting a pregnant person, according to the district. Reporter: Amanda Lamb. Photographer: John Rector.
A box of food prepared at a food bank distribution in Petaluma, Calif. The state ranks near the bottom in enrolling people for food assistance. To change that, it's taking lessons from its robust Medi-Cal health insurance program, which targets much the same population. Families in central and eastern North...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh blood center announced on Wednesday that the O negative blood supply has reached a critical level. The Blood Connection in Raleigh is the primary blood provider for hospitals in the Southeast region. Low supply, the approaching summer season and sustained low donor turnout...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Bethany Volunteer Fire Department Driver Brandon Yaeger, 32, died at the fire station within 24 hours of a call, WFMY reported. The department announced his death Tuesday on Facebook. Yaeger served with the department for 12 and a half years. "All of us are deeply...
Holly Springs, N.C. — Wake County is one of the most monarch-friendly places in the United States — and it's mainly due to the hard work of a Holly Springs teacher and her third grade students. Each year, Katie Thompson, a global education teacher at Pine Springs Preparatory...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A preschool teacher in Fuquay-Varina has resigned following a controversy surrounding LGBTQ flashcards beings used in her classroom. On May 27, House Speaker Tim Moore (R) posted about the flashcards, saying Rep. Erin Paré (R-Wake) learned of them from a concerned constituent. Moore’s post...
Attorney and former Chapel Hill Town Council member Allen Buansi officially became the latest state representative on Wednesday morning. Buansi was sworn into the North Carolina House of Representatives to succeed Rep. Verla Insko in District 56, which covers Chapel Hill and Carrboro. The ceremony followed Buansi’s appointment to the role and primary election win in May.
More than $6 million in direct economic impact was generated with the 2022 edition of J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh. In a press release shared Tuesday, it was revealed that this year’s fest—held across two days in April at Dorothea Dix Park—resulted in a combined attendance count of 80,000. The economic impact figure, meanwhile, is said to represent a “conservative estimate” comprised of tourism-related impact alone. The 2022 festival generated $6.7 million in direct economic impact within Wake County, per figures from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.
RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, a specialty pet retail and groomer with more than 200 locations across the U.S., is celebrating the opening of its seventh Triangle Township location in Durham, N.C., with a week-long grand opening celebration beginning June 4. Combining the extensive business experience of owner Feng Wang...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – With the help of Sen. Minority Leader Dan Blue (D-Wake), Greensboro state Sen. Michael Garrett took his idea for a gas tax rebate onto the public stage on Thursday. Garrett, Blue and Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) last week filed Senate Bill 897, which they called the Gas Tax Rebate Act of […]
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A new effort to install a fiber network could soon bring high speed broadband throughout Rocky Mount. But some living in rural areas outside the city limits have concerns that the digital divide in their neighborhoods will keep growing. Federal data from the National Telecommunications...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy, along with the food bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, are working to fight hunger in our area. On Wednesday, about 100 volunteers gathered for the Downtown Raleigh Yam Jam. With purple mesh bags and a lot...
