Atlantic City, NJ

REPORT: UNION HAS NO DEAL, PLANS PICKET AT TROPICANA CASINO

 2 days ago

A casino workers union plans to picket the Tropicana Casino as...

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The union representing Atlantic City casino workers is warning families their summer plans may be affected by a labor dispute. Union contracts at seven major casinos, including the Borgata, Caesars, Golden Nugget, Harrah’s, Hard Rock, Resorts Casino and Tropicana, ended on Tuesday. UNITE HERE Local 54, which represents Atlantic City casino workers, are demanding higher wages amid a competitive job market and inflation. “It’s been a rough couple years now,” Janey Negron, a Tropicana bartender and a member of the union’s negotiating committee, said. “Our job was a job where everybody would run to get, and nobody...
