Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas is not expected to be back in Triple-A Worcester’s lineup anytime soon, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Casas suffered a high right ankle sprain at Polar Park on May 17 after tweaking that particular ankle on at least two separate occasions. He was placed on the 7-day injured list five days later and has yet to swing a bat since then.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO