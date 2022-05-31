COUNTY TO TEST ALERT SYSTEM THURSDAY MORNING

South Jersey Magazine’s annual Top Towns list is out and there’s great news!. Bellmawr ranked again and has been named a Top Ten Camden County Town for 2022. [South Jersey Magazine’s] annual Top Towns spotlight is a celebration of these places we call home. Our rankings of South Jersey’s most desirable zip codes was formulated using data from the New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey Department of Education and the state’s Division of Local Government Services. Using a weighted formula, we combined average property values and taxes, crime incidents reported per 1,000 residents and high school performance numbers consisting of average SAT scores, graduation rates and more. The rankings are further broken down into two categories: big towns (population above 10,000) and small towns (population under 10,000).

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO