Cape May County, NJ

COUNTY TO TEST ALERT SYSTEM THURSDAY MORNING

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCape May County will test out its Code Red telephone alert...

STATE TO CONDUCT HURRICANE EVACUATION DRILL THURSDAY

You will see a greater police presence on state highways Thursday as New Jersey conducts an annual hurricane evacuation drill. No roads or highways will be closed Thursday as part of the drill. You will see drill-related activity on the Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
AVALON TO ADD 12TH STORMWATER PUMP STATION, GETS COUNTY ASSISTANCE

Avalon is ready to add its 12th storm water pump station in the community this year. A contract has been awarded to a contractor to install the pump station at 78th Street and Ocean Drive. Avalon is receiving nearly $700,000 from the County to help with the project since Ocean Drive is a county road.
AVALON, NJ
County
Government
Road Work to Cause Road Closures in Gloucester Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) – NJ American Water will be performing maintenance on Chews Landing Road in Gloucester Township on Tuesday June 7. There will be full road closure of Chews Landing Road between Kennedy Boulevard and Roosevelt Drive for the duration of the project. “To avoid any potential delays, motorists...
CAMDEN, NJ
Report Sheds Light on What Led to I-295 Wall Collapse in NJ

For more than a year, people in New Jersey have wondered what caused a large retaining wall at a construction site along Interstate 295 to partially collapse. Now, they’re finally getting answers. A report commissioned by the New Jersey Department of Transportation and released this week indicates that inadequate...
TRAFFIC
Politics
Bellmawr Named Top Ten Camden County Town in South Jersey Magazine’s Annual Ranking

South Jersey Magazine’s annual Top Towns list is out and there’s great news!. Bellmawr ranked again and has been named a Top Ten Camden County Town for 2022. [South Jersey Magazine’s] annual Top Towns spotlight is a celebration of these places we call home. Our rankings of South Jersey’s most desirable zip codes was formulated using data from the New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey Department of Education and the state’s Division of Local Government Services. Using a weighted formula, we combined average property values and taxes, crime incidents reported per 1,000 residents and high school performance numbers consisting of average SAT scores, graduation rates and more. The rankings are further broken down into two categories: big towns (population above 10,000) and small towns (population under 10,000).
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
ROUTE 47 LANE CLOSURES BEGIN THURSDAY IN MILLVILLE AREA

State officials have announced some lane closures on portions of Route 47 in the Millville area, starting Thursday. The lanes will be closed so a culvert and sidewalk can be repaired. Traffic will be detoured in the immediate project area.
MILLVILLE, NJ
New Jersey health system planning endoscopy center

Mullica Hill, N.J.-based health system Inspira Health is building an outpatient endoscopy center, Philadelphia Business Journal reported June 1. Inspira Health CEO Amy Mansue said that the center is intended to place outpatient care closer to where people in the communities it serves live and work, the report said. The...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Mercer; Monmouth; Ocean; Salem SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NJ . NEW JERSEY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER MERCER MONMOUTH OCEAN SALEM
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Going home: Longest resident at N.J. animal shelter finally gets adopted

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - The award for happiest dog goes to… Dash!. After nearly two years, a 6-year-old American pit bull terrier, has finally found his forever home. Dash will now have to give up his title as the longest resident at the Burlington County Animal Shelter in Westhampton.
Authorities Suspend Search For Missing Swimmer In Wildwood After Rescuing 2 People

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have suspended the search for a missing swimmer in Cape May County. Two other swimmers were rescued on Tuesday. All day long, people have asked if authorities ever found the missing swimmer. One woman told Eyewitness News that she kept waking up in the middle of the night hoping that the swimmer would surface, but he never did.   After a desperate, hours-long search by helicopter and by boat, authorities called off the search for the missing swimmer in Wildwood. The swimmer, a man in his early 20s, is presumed dead. “It was heartbreaking to see a young man out...
WILDWOOD, NJ
DEVELOPING: SEARCH FOR MISSING SWIMMER IN WILDWOOD

The search is on Tuesday afternoon for a missing swimmer who was last seen in the surf in Wildwood. Authorities say three swimmers were rescued, but one is still missing. This story will develop into the evening.
WILDWOOD, NJ

