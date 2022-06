Portland’s Forest Park is one of the largest urban forests in the country. And like any other forest, it is susceptible to wildfires, especially as the summers get hotter and drier west of the Cascades. For homeowners near the park, a forest fire would be devastating. That’s why some neighborhoods have begun to organize into what are called ‘firewise communities.’ Shawn Looney and Ralph Brooks are volunteer organizers of their neighborhoods’ firewise communities. Kim Kosmas works for the Portland Fire Department. They join us to talk about the work they are doing to educate homeowners and try to prevent a fire in Forest Park.

