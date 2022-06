MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- One individual is dead after a two vehicle fatal crash on Illinois Route 16. According to police, Steven A. See, 33, of Litchfield, IL was stopped eastbound at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and County Line Road, behind another vehicle that was yielding to westbound traffic, when eastbound traveler, Grace L. Keeton, 23, of Litchfield, struck the back of See's vehicle while approaching the intersection.

