75 YEAR OLD ERMA WOMAN VICTIM OF DELAWARE BAY CRASH

WILDWOOD, N.J. - Authorities say a swimmer from Philadelphia who went missing in the ocean off the coast of New Jersey was not found after an exhaustive search. The Wildwood Police Department said 19-year-old Alfred Williams was among a group of four swimmers who needed to be rescued from the water last Tuesday.
Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.
The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.
“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.
Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.
A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
Bystanders rescued the two occupants of a crashed plane in Chester County Wednesday, June 1, authorities said.The small single-engine plane went down on a golf course at St. David's Country Club off Upper Gulph Road in Wayne at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to Tredyffrin Township police.The pl…
A Delaware man faces serious charges after Ocean City Police found he was in possession of a loaded handgun and drugs intended for distribution. Troy Albert Newton, 24, of New Castle, Delaware was arrested by Ocean City at approximately 11 p.m. on May 29 near 17th Street and charged with possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, drug distribution with a firearm, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, and various other charges.
Just after 8:30, Thursday morning rescue crews from area fire companies along with the Delaware State Police dive team responded to a call for reports of a body in the Christina River. Crews initially responded to the area of Cassidy Drive & Water Street in Newport, just east of Route...
SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a late Wednesday fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 827 Riverside Dr. The Salisbury Fire Department...
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Tuesday afternoon. On May 31, 2022, at approximately 5:25 p.m., troopers responded to the Tobacco Express located at 1609 North Dupont Highway for a robbery involving a gun. The investigation revealed that a suspect entered the business and confronted two store employees with a handgun. The suspect removed money from the cash register and directed one of the employees to fill a bag with cartons of cigarettes. The suspect then fled from the store on foot and was last seen heading westbound on McMullen Avenue towards an unknown destination. Neither victim was injured during the incident.
A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Mercer County, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to a report of a car fire in the woods near the Marie Katzenbach School for the Deaf on Lower Ferry Road in Ewing found the vehicle fully engulfed just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, Ewing Police said.
Egg Harbor Township police are asking for help finding a teen missing almost two weeks. Jenice Trombetta, 17, was reported missing by her father. She was last seen May 21 on the Ocean City Boardwalk, police said. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has...
All day long, people have asked if authorities ever found the missing swimmer. One woman told Eyewitness News that she kept waking up in the middle of the night hoping that the swimmer would surface, but he never did.
After a desperate, hours-long search by helicopter and by boat, authorities called off the search for the missing swimmer in Wildwood.
“It was heartbreaking to see a young man out...
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The family whose Pottstown home exploded last week, killing four children and their grandmother, has hired an attorney. Wapner Newman, a Philadelphia-based personal injury law firm, said it will "fight for accountability" in the explosion Thursday night on Hale Street, and "secure justice" for the family. The...
Discarded cigarettes are being pointed to as the cause of a fire that damaged a mobile home in Middletown Wednesday evening. Middletown's Volunteer Hose Company responded to Willow Court in the Villagebrook Trailer Park where they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, but all occupants had been able to safely escape.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred shortly before noon on Wednesday, June 1 on Route 542 in Bass River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested to transport the victim to an area hospital. CHECK BACK...
A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead Tuesday, May 31 after drowning in Elkton over the holiday weekend, CBS2 says citing the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the child at the home on the 300 block of Kirk Road around 5:20 p.m., Monday, May 30, the outlet said.
A 75-year-old woman died after a car crashed into the bench she was sitting on by the beach before it landed in the ocean, according to authorities in New Jersey. The Hyundai driver first slammed into another car before hitting the bench over Memorial Day weekend in the North Cape May section of Lower Township on May 29, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The man was possibly experiencing a “medical emergency” before the incident.
Police have determined a laceration that killed a 38-year-old man following a motor vehicle collision in Wilmington in April was, in fact, a stab wound, authorities announced Wednesday. According to Wilmington Police, Alfredo Guerro-Hernandez was involved in an altercation after a crash occurred in the 400 block of North DuPont...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 22, at approximately 10:23 p.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old De Asja White-Jones. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took White-Jones into custody without incident.
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 13 in the New Castle area early this morning. On June 1, 2022, at approximately 2:09 a.m., a 2017 Honda Pilot pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling southbound on Route 13 south of Interstate 295. The operator a 65-year-old male of Seaford, DE fell asleep at the wheel and drifted out of the right lane of travel and into the right shoulder. The right front tire struck a raised curb in the 500 block of North DuPont Highway for first impact. Following that impact, the Honda rotated counterclockwise until its passenger side struck a large steel support for an overhead roadway sign. The second impact caused the Honda to rotate clockwise in a northerly direction, eventually rolling over into its roof. The Honda slid a short distance on its roof before coming to rest partially within the right shoulder and right lane of travel.
