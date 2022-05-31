ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware, NJ

75 YEAR OLD ERMA WOMAN VICTIM OF DELAWARE BAY CRASH

987thecoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article75 year old Donna Buhner of Erma has been identified as the woman killed in...

987thecoast.com

fox29.com

Swimmer who went missing off New Jersey coast identified

WILDWOOD, N.J. - Authorities say a swimmer from Philadelphia who went missing in the ocean off the coast of New Jersey was not found after an exhaustive search. The Wildwood Police Department said 19-year-old Alfred Williams was among a group of four swimmers who needed to be rescued from the water last Tuesday.
WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Police arrest man on suspicion of selling drugs

A Delaware man faces serious charges after Ocean City Police found he was in possession of a loaded handgun and drugs intended for distribution. Troy Albert Newton, 24, of New Castle, Delaware was arrested by Ocean City at approximately 11 p.m. on May 29 near 17th Street and charged with possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, drug distribution with a firearm, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, and various other charges.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Late Wednesday Night Fire Damages Salisbury Home

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a late Wednesday fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 827 Riverside Dr. The Salisbury Fire Department...
SALISBURY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Tobacco Store

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Tuesday afternoon. On May 31, 2022, at approximately 5:25 p.m., troopers responded to the Tobacco Express located at 1609 North Dupont Highway for a robbery involving a gun. The investigation revealed that a suspect entered the business and confronted two store employees with a handgun. The suspect removed money from the cash register and directed one of the employees to fill a bag with cartons of cigarettes. The suspect then fled from the store on foot and was last seen heading westbound on McMullen Avenue towards an unknown destination. Neither victim was injured during the incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
987thecoast.com

SEARCH FOR SURVIVOR ENDS FOR MISSING SWIMMER OFF WILDWOOD BEACH

The official rescue search has ended for the individual who was reported missing in the ocean off a Wildwood beach Tuesday afternoon. Three swimmers made it to shore safely with assistance, but the fourth is still missing and presumed drowned. The United States Coast Guard and State Police assisted in the initial search. The search is now a recovery operation.
WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Authorities Suspend Search For Missing Swimmer In Wildwood After Rescuing 2 People

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have suspended the search for a missing swimmer in Cape May County. Two other swimmers were rescued on Tuesday. All day long, people have asked if authorities ever found the missing swimmer. One woman told Eyewitness News that she kept waking up in the middle of the night hoping that the swimmer would surface, but he never did.   After a desperate, hours-long search by helicopter and by boat, authorities called off the search for the missing swimmer in Wildwood. The swimmer, a man in his early 20s, is presumed dead. “It was heartbreaking to see a young man out...
WILDWOOD, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottstown explosion victims' family hires personal injury lawyer

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The family whose Pottstown home exploded last week, killing four children and their grandmother, has hired an attorney. Wapner Newman, a Philadelphia-based personal injury law firm, said it will "fight for accountability" in the explosion Thursday night on Hale Street, and "secure justice" for the family. The...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Discarded cigarettes blamed for Middletown mobile home fire

Discarded cigarettes are being pointed to as the cause of a fire that damaged a mobile home in Middletown Wednesday evening. Middletown's Volunteer Hose Company responded to Willow Court in the Villagebrook Trailer Park where they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, but all occupants had been able to safely escape.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Drowns On Memorial Day In Maryland

A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead Tuesday, May 31 after drowning in Elkton over the holiday weekend, CBS2 says citing the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the child at the home on the 300 block of Kirk Road around 5:20 p.m., Monday, May 30, the outlet said.
ELKTON, MD
Centre Daily

Woman sitting by beach dies after car crashes into bench, lands in ocean, NJ cops say

A 75-year-old woman died after a car crashed into the bench she was sitting on by the beach before it landed in the ocean, according to authorities in New Jersey. The Hyundai driver first slammed into another car before hitting the bench over Memorial Day weekend in the North Cape May section of Lower Township on May 29, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The man was possibly experiencing a “medical emergency” before the incident.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Woman Arrested for Carrying a Concealed Handgun in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 22, at approximately 10:23 p.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old De Asja White-Jones. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took White-Jones into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Single Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 13 in the New Castle area early this morning. On June 1, 2022, at approximately 2:09 a.m., a 2017 Honda Pilot pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling southbound on Route 13 south of Interstate 295. The operator a 65-year-old male of Seaford, DE fell asleep at the wheel and drifted out of the right lane of travel and into the right shoulder. The right front tire struck a raised curb in the 500 block of North DuPont Highway for first impact. Following that impact, the Honda rotated counterclockwise until its passenger side struck a large steel support for an overhead roadway sign. The second impact caused the Honda to rotate clockwise in a northerly direction, eventually rolling over into its roof. The Honda slid a short distance on its roof before coming to rest partially within the right shoulder and right lane of travel.
NEW CASTLE, DE

