Legacy automaker Buick is one of the world's oldest automakers. It's also the longest-living automotive brand in America, and it intends to live on as an all-electric automaker. Buick has announced a new brand transformation, part of its commitment to an all-electric portfolio by the end of this decade. You can expect the first Buick EV to go on sale by 2024, and it will arrive with a new badge, a new design identity, and the revival of Buick's Electra nameplate that initially debuted in 1959.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO