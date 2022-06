As the Memorial Day sales roll in, this great budget soundbar from Samsung has a nice deal when buying off of Best Buy’s website, bringing it down from $280 to $130, a little over half off and perfect if you’ve wanted to pick a soundbar up on the cheap. As you can imagine, Samsung is rather well known in the world of electronics, and even though they don’t have a specifically strong reputation in audio, their gear is always well-built, so even though it’s a budget soundbar, it’s still great.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO