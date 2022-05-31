Is Drew Timme Done at Gonzaga?

On this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast dan is joined by Jeff Goodman from the Field of 64 Network.

He joins Dan Dickau to talk about the NBA draft deadline to withdraw and what he hears from Drew Timme. Find out why he thinks Timme doesn't want to come back to Goznaga next season.

He also outline what the trickle down impact of the new NIL laws seem to have been so far in the recruiting process and how it is already starting to effect players decisions on staying in college or going pro.

Want more? make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.