San Luis Obispo Police arrested a man suspected of attempting to kidnap a woman downtown on Tuesday, according to a city news release.William Francis, 34, was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on the charges of obstructing or resisting an officer and being drunk in public. Police said in a news release Francis was also arrested on the charge of attempted kidnapping, though that charge is not listed on the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office webpage under inmate details.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO