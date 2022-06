A drowning death over the holiday weekend has reignited rumors surrounding a lake in Georgia that boasts an eerie reputation for being haunted due to the seemingly inordinate number of tragedies that have occurred at the site. According to a local media report, Jose Camarillo was visiting the state's Lake Lanier on Sunday afternoon when he drowned due to circumstances that have yet to be determined by authorities. Although the man's passing was one of seven such deaths in the various waterways of Georgia over the long weekend, this particular incident raised eyebrows in light of the lake's dark history and the spooky tales attached to the location.

