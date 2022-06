Today is the start of Pride Month across the nation and in many countries elsewhere in the world. Fielding Graduate University’s global learning community is proud to join with 2SLGBTQIA+ people in this hard-won recognition of the valuable contributions and achievements they continue to make in the world. Rich in diversity, this community embraces individuals who identify as Two-Spirit (2S), Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual, and many other identities. Fielding stands in solidarity, not only with the ongoing struggle that many who are 2SLGBTQIA+ wage against injustice, violence, and discrimination, but with those 2SLGBTQIA+ people of color who bear the added burdens of racism and trans/homophobia.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO